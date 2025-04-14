We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).
That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.
Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.
Size too can be important, with it being best to think about a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a large dog if you have a nice big garden and want to keep fit by walking them miles.
Somewhere in the middle are the medium-sized dogs, which can offer the best of both worlds.
The Kennel Club recently released their breed registration statistics for 2024, revealing how many of each breed of dog were registered with them over the year.
According to those figures, here are the 10 most popular medium-sized dogs in the UK.