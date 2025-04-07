You ain't nothing but a hound dog...You ain't nothing but a hound dog...
Top Hound Dogs 2025: Here are the 10 most popular breeds of adorable hound dog - including the Dachshund 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:34 BST

Some of the most popular dogs in the UK are in the hound group - and they make wonderful pets.

We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

The Kennel Club separates breeds into seven different groups, each of which have a particular set of attributes.

If you are looking for a dog that is speedy, independent and agile, then you should take a closer look at these breeds of dog in the hound dog group.

These are the 10 most popular hound dogs in the UK, according to the latest Kennel Club registration statistics for 2024.

Dachshunds have been soaring in popularity in recent years. The miniature smooth haired variety of the sausage dog is the fourth overall favourite UK breed, and by quite some distance the top breed in the hound category - with 11,664 Kennel Club registrations in 2024. The dog was originally bred to hunt small burrowing animals like rabbits and we'll see plenty more of them in this list.

1. Miniature Smooth Haired Dachshund

Dachshunds have been soaring in popularity in recent years. The miniature smooth haired variety of the sausage dog is the fourth overall favourite UK breed, and by quite some distance the top breed in the hound category - with 11,664 Kennel Club registrations in 2024. The dog was originally bred to hunt small burrowing animals like rabbits and we'll see plenty more of them in this list. | Canva/Getty Images

Closely resembling the Greyhound, the Whippet is slightly smaller - although not as small as the Italian Greyhound. They were first bred in Britain and are thought to have the highest acceleration of any dog breed. There were 3,643 Whippets registered by the Kennel Club in 2024.

2. Whippet

Closely resembling the Greyhound, the Whippet is slightly smaller - although not as small as the Italian Greyhound. They were first bred in Britain and are thought to have the highest acceleration of any dog breed. There were 3,643 Whippets registered by the Kennel Club in 2024. | Canva/Getty Images

Although the Miniature Long Haired Dachshund isn't as popular as its less hirsute cousin, it still comes third in the hound group when it comes to popularity, with 3,450 registrations last year.

3. Miniature Long Haired Dachshund

Although the Miniature Long Haired Dachshund isn't as popular as its less hirsute cousin, it still comes third in the hound group when it comes to popularity, with 3,450 registrations last year. | Canva/Getty Images

First bred in 1830s Britain, the Beagle was developed for hunting rabbits or hare (in a sport called beagling). They are now mainly adored family pets who are loyal and affectionate. There were 1,170 of these talented dogs registered last year.

4. Beagle

First bred in 1830s Britain, the Beagle was developed for hunting rabbits or hare (in a sport called beagling). They are now mainly adored family pets who are loyal and affectionate. There were 1,170 of these talented dogs registered last year. | Canva/Getty Images

