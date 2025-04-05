Some of the UK's most populr dog breeds. | Canva/Getty Images

The latest breed registration statistics show these are the dog breeds we love the most.

We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds , so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition .

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Of you trust the instincts of the UK’s army of dog owners, you might want to opt for one of the most popular breeds of dog.

Every year the Kennel Club publishes breed registration statistics - showing how many new puppies of each breed have been recorded with them.