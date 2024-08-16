If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels in the last few years.

Around one-in-three UK households now includes at least one four-legged friend of the canine kind.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

When it comes to checking out the most popular breeds, the UK Kennel Club publishes the number of puppies registered with them each year.

And they recently revealed the numbers for the first quarter of 2024.

So, there at the breeds who are ‘top of the pups’ so far this year.

1 . Labrador Retriever Once again, the Labrador Retriever seems set to be the most popular dog of 2024. In the first quarter there were 7,451 registrations - over 2,500 more than their closest rival. Whether they are golden, black, red or chocolate, us Brits love a loyal Lab.

2 . Cocker Spaniel A gun dog known for its active, good-natured personality, the Cocker Spaniel is havinga good year - it's the UK's second most popular dog of 2024 so far - with 4,651 registrations.

3 . French Bulldog The French Bulldog has been challenging the Labrador for the title of Britain's favourite dog in recent years. It's lagging well behind in 2024 though, with only 4,195 registrations in the first quarter.