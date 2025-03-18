We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

If you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds , so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition .

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Of course, sometimes the hardest part of getting a new dog is thinking up the perfect name for your pet - you’ll certainly be using it a fair bit over the years to come.

To help out researchers at pet accessories shop Fur King have analysed nearly 4,000 puppy names to find out which are most popular with the global army of dog parents.

Here are their top 21 names.

1 . Luna Luna is the most popular dog name of all time. Of Latin origin, it simply means 'moon'. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Charlie Germanic name Charlie means 'free man or 'warrior'. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Lucy Lucy is a name of Latin origin, meaning 'light' or 'light bringer'. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales