Drawing a blank when it come to naming your new puppy? | Canva/Getty Images

Top Dog Names 2025: Here are the world's 21 most popular puppy names according to new research - including Luna 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 18th Mar 2025, 12:43 BST

These are the names you’re most likely to hear shouted at the local park (often closely followed by ‘NO’).

We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

If you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Of course, sometimes the hardest part of getting a new dog is thinking up the perfect name for your pet - you’ll certainly be using it a fair bit over the years to come.

To help out researchers at pet accessories shop Fur King have analysed nearly 4,000 puppy names to find out which are most popular with the global army of dog parents.

Here are their top 21 names.

Luna is the most popular dog name of all time. Of Latin origin, it simply means 'moon'.

1. Luna

Luna is the most popular dog name of all time. Of Latin origin, it simply means 'moon'. | Canva/Getty Images

Germanic name Charlie means 'free man or 'warrior'.

2. Charlie

Germanic name Charlie means 'free man or 'warrior'. | Canva/Getty Images

Lucy is a name of Latin origin, meaning 'light' or 'light bringer'.

3. Lucy

Lucy is a name of Latin origin, meaning 'light' or 'light bringer'. | Canva/Getty Images

The name Bella is of Italian origin and simply means 'beautiful'.

4. Bella

The name Bella is of Italian origin and simply means 'beautiful'. | Canva/Getty Images

