New research has identified the most popular names for cats over the last year.

The experts from Pets at Home compiled their list using data from their Pets Club, which has over 8 million members.

It reveals a continued fascination with pet names influenced by pop culture and entertainment. ‘Luna’, made popular from the Harry Potter character Luna Lovegood, once again holds the top spot as the most popular name for both cats and dogs in 2024 for its fifth consecutive year.

Unlike the real-world counterpart, 'Sabrina' did not dominate the charts (yet), but did see a huge surge in new cat sign-ups attributed to Sabrina Carpenter’s multiple smash hits of 2024.

'Taylor' has also seen a rise, influenced by the global success of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, although also fails to crack the top 10.

Dr Samantha Butler-Davies MRCVS, Veterinary Services Director at Pets at Home, said: “Adding a pet to the family is an exciting time, but selecting a name for your new arrival is a big decision. When choosing a name for your pet, aim for something short, clear, and easy to say. One or two-syllable names are ideal, as they are easier for pets to recognise and respond to. Avoid names that sound too similar to training commands or other names in the household to prevent confusion. Consider your pet's personality, appearance, or unique traits to find a name that feels fitting. Most importantly, choose a name you enjoy saying—you’ll be using it often!”

Here are the top 10.

1 . Luna Retaining top spot for another year is Luna – inspired by the Harry Potter character Luna Lovegood and meaning 'moon' in Latin.

2 . Milo In second spot it Milo - a name of of German origin meaning 'soldier' or 'merciful'.

3 . Bella The final podium position for cart names in 2024 goes to Bella - meaning 'beautiful' in Italian.