Scotland's biggest dog show is set to take place at Ingliston this weekend.

The Scottish Kennel Club (SKC) is holding its prestigious Championship Show at the Royal Highland Centre this weekend.

The occasion marks the 50th year of the event at the venue Ingliston venue and promises to be a historic weekend in the canine calendar.

This year the Royal Kennel Club in London to hold a double championship with challenge certificates being awarded in both shows, a first for dog shows in the UK.

Both their General and All-Breed Championship Shows will be held in conjunction with each other over the four-day weekend, an exciting initiative which hopes to be beneficial to all exhibitors participating.

Mark Currie, Director of Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston said, “Over 50 years Royal Highland Centre and Scottish Kennel Club have built a brilliant partnership together, growing the event and using lots of different spaces across the site over the years. These dog shows have now become fixtures on the canine calendar and showcase the very best. There is lots for those that love dogs to enjoy and to celebrate from agility competitions to the beauty and grace of the pedigree dogs. The event this year spans four days and is bigger than ever, so do come along and enjoy.”

Here’s what you need to know.

When is the Scottish Kennel Club’s Championship Show?

The show takes place over four days from May 16-19 at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston - just outside Edinburgh. Doors open each day at 7.30am.

Who are the Scottish Kennel Club?

First formed back in 1881, the SKC is the cornerstone of the dog-loving community in Scotland and beyond and has grown into an institution dedicated to promoting responsible dog ownership. From prestigious championship shows to specialty breed exhibitions, obedience competitions, and agility competitions, the SKC's events showcase the beauty, grace, and diversity of all pedigree dogs while providing a platform for breeders, exhibitors, and spectators to come together and celebrate their shared love of dogs.

Beyond its role in dog shows, the SKC has played a vital role in protecting and promoting the interests and well-being of dogs in Scotland. Through educational programs, outreach initiatives, and partnerships with veterinary professionals, the club has worked tirelessly to ensure that all dogs receive the care, love, and respect they deserve. From championing legislation, to protecting dogs, to providing resources and support to dog owners in need, the SKC has made a tangible difference in the lives of countless dogs and their human companions

What’s the history of the event at the Royal Highland Centre?

The Royal Highland Centre has been the perfect setting to host these events for the last 50 years, with the first SKC outdoor championship event held at the showground in 1974. Historically, these shows were outdoor events – however, in 2012, SKC made the decision to move the Breed Championship Show indoors to the Highland and Lowland Halls of the Royal Highland Centre, where it has remained since. Trade stalls are also hosted within the venue’s Central Halls, providing exhibitors and attendees alike the chance to browse pet food, accessories, and more from more than 40 businesses.

Can I go to the show?

The general public are welcome to come along to attend to spectators - and bring their dogs with them.

Tickets will be available at the door each day of the competition, prices at £5adult/£3 children and concessions. There is also a family ticket for two adults and two children priced at just £12 - so it’s an inexpensive day out.

How do I get to the Royal Highland Centre?

There are several ways of getting to the show venue from Edinburgh City Centre. Trams run every seven minutes from Princes Street, Haymarket and St Andrew Square. You can also opt for several bus services - the Airlink 100, Skylink 200. Skylink 300, 20 and 63 all make a stop near the Royal Highland Centre. If you’re driving please note that there’s a parking charge of £10 per day.

When will different breeds be judged?