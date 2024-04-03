A dog enjoys a puppuccino at a doggy disco.

Dog owners have been invited to get social with their pup at a series of doggy discos set to be held across Scotland later this year.

Held at venues in Aberdeen, Inverness, West Lothian, Glenrothes, Glasgow, there will be several Doggy Discos throughout each event.

Some of the 75 minute events will be for all forms of Doodles - from Goldedoodles to Labradoodles - with others dedicated to Dachshunds, Spaniels, or all "friendly socialised" pups.

The family friendly events will have lots of stuff to get the dogs and humans entertained - including a full drinks menu, puppuccinos and competitions.

There will be dog sofas, ball pits, glow sticks and much more providing a space for pups to run around and meet new friends.

Event Manager Leanne Ferguson, of Pawesome Parties, holds dog parties for all breeds across the country, having originally thought of the idea to socialise her cockapoo Alfie.

She explained: "The sessions lasts 75 minutes which is like an intense walk for them. It is a big sensory experience for them socialising with other like-minded dogs and people."

Boutique stalls from local businesses will also be set up on the day.

The doggy discos will be held at the following venues:

The Blue Lamp, Aberdeen , Saturday, May 11

, Saturday, May 11 Paws N Play, Inverness , Sunday, May 12

, Sunday, May 12 Humble Hounds Dog Park, West Lothian , Saturday, May 18

, Saturday, May 18 Bark N Go Dog Park, Glenrothes , Sunday, May 19

, Sunday, May 19 Popworld, Glasgow , Saturday, June 8

, Saturday, June 8 Harperlands Dog Runs, Ayrshire , Sunday, June 9

, Sunday, June 9 Yogi's Yard, Lanarkshire , Sunday, June 9

, Sunday, June 9 Fubar, Stirling, Saturday, June 15