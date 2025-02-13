We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Different breeds of dog also tend to have very different personalities – with some more likely to lash out with nips, nibbles and even bites.

Of course any dog is capable of delivering a damaging bite, while most dogs of any breed are unlikely to do any damage unless seriously provoked, but there are certain breeds who have temperaments making them less likely to be aggressive than other.

So, here are the 13 breeds of dog that are least likely to bite.

1 . Boxer Known to be particularly good and safe around children, the Boxer is one of the most patient of all dog breeds. This is a pup tht is highly unikely to ever lash out from frustration.

2 . Bulldog The Bulldog may look a bit grumpy with that adorable wrinkly face, but a mixture of gentleness and extreme laziness means that it's a dog whose bark is worse than its bite - and it doesn't even bark very much. Licking and drooling though? Guilty as charged.

3 . Labrador Retriever Sticks tend to have the most to fear from the shiny white teeth of the Labrador Retriever. Renowned for their friendly and loving nature, it's massively unusual for a Lab to bite - one of many reasons why they are the UK's - and the world's - most popular dog breed. A natural soft muth means even an accidental nip during play will probably not even hurt.