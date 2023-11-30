Latest figures show the names most commonly being shouted at dog-friendly parks across Britain in 2023.

Pet insurance brand ManyPets have raided their database of over 50,000 dogs to reveal the most popular puppy names of the year.

The top two remain unchanged from last year, and interestingly are the same two names that top the list for cat owners too.

ManyPets' Lewis Martins said: “Like babies, choosing the name of your pet takes time and consideration. It’s interesting to see that owners are going for similar cat and dog names, and the trend of picking human names is still going strong!

“If you're stuck on what to go for, our ManyPets tip is to pick a name with two-syllables in it – the shortness makes it much easier for your pet to learn and recognise”

Here's the top 10.

1 . Luna Meaning 'moon', Luna has been the most popular name with new puppy owners for the last five years. Its popularity shows no sign of waning. Photo Sales

2 . Bella Meaning 'beautiful', Bella has also been consistently popular over the first five years - coming second every time. Photo Sales

3 . Teddy A French name, meaning 'wealthy protector' and 'God's gift', Teddy completes the top three most popular dog names of 2023. Photo Sales

4 . Lola A name of Spanish origin, Lola may mean 'sorrows', but is still popular with owners of cheery dogs. Photo Sales