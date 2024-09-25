Pets and Kidney Disease: How to spot the symptoms of the potentially lethal condition

If your pet has kidney problems its important to identify the issue as early as possible and get them to the vet. | Canva/Getty Images

If your pet is showing these symptoms it’s probably time for a visit to the vet.

An estimated 7.2 million people in the UK suffer from chronic kidney issues but it’s not just a human condition - our four-legged friends are also susceptible to renal problems, including kidney failure.

There are two types of kidney disease - the first, acute kidney injury (AKI), occurs in cats and dogs when the kidneys suddenly stop working. Causes of this can include illness, infection, or eating something toxic, such as anti-freeze.

Meanwhile, chronic kidney disease (CKD) is much more gradual and can take years to develop, making it more common in older pets.

To help pet owners to spot the symptoms, Sarah Holliday, qualified vet at VetPlus, said has shared three signs of kidney disease to look out for.Holliday, qualified vet at VetPlus, said

Sarah explained: “Kidney failure is a serious condition for cats and dogs and its signs can include changes such as increased thirst or weight loss, so it’s important to keep a close eye on your pet and take them to a vet straight away if you suspect anything is amiss.

“Chronic kidney disease can look similar to many other health conditions, so it’s best to have your pet assessed by a vet if you notice any changes. They will likely recommend blood and urine tests, just like we might get at our own GP, to help find out the cause of your pet’s symptoms.”

Here are the key signs.

Lethargy

Kidney disease leads to a build-up of toxins in your pet’s bloodstream, as the kidneys struggle to filter waste products out of the blood and into the urine.

An important substance called potassium, which is vital for nerve and muscle function, can also be lost in the urine and is not effectively replaced through the diet, as your pet is likely to be urinating excessively and have less of an appetite.

Cats and dogs suffering from kidney disease are therefore more likely to be lethargic or generally dull, with these signs most noticeable in their overall energy levels and enthusiasm.

Our cats and dogs have their own little personalities and if yours doesn’t seem like themselves, make sure to check in with a vet, who will be able to run tests to assess their kidney health.

If your vet finds that your pet has a potassium deficiency, in severe cases, your pet may be admitted to the practice for a few days and supplemented with injectable potassium, with close monitoring.

There are several factors which are important for a vet to consider when starting a potassium supplement and deciding how much to give an individual pet, so it is vital you only start potassium supplementation when recommended to do so by your vet, based on blood test results. They will also need to carry out follow up assessments and potentially adjust the amount of potassium you are giving, so keeping in regular contact with your vet is crucial.

Increased thirst

If your cat or dog is drinking an unusual amount of fluid and going to the toilet more, they could be showing signs of kidney disease. This is because kidneys lose the ability to conserve water when they start to become damaged.

If you notice your pet getting through their water bowl quicker, urinating larger quantities, or having more accidents around the home, make sure to get them checked out at the vets.

Nausea and vomiting

Nausea and vomiting can be another sign of kidney disease in our pets, also caused by the build-up of toxins in the blood.

As well as not being able to keep food down, it’s important to keep an eye on your pet retching or generally going off their food.