Brushing your dog's teeth can stop problems occurring later in life.

These tip can keep your dog or cat healthy - especially in later life.

A simple pet hygiene routine is key to avoiding costly vet bills, according to veterinary experts.

There are some surprising pet hygiene steps that many people overlook or avoid doing themselves at home.

From dental care to paw checks, vet Rebecca MacMillan has worked with pet experts at TrustedHousesitters to reveal the top pet care tips that conscientious pet parents need to implement – and the three things owners should never do.

Here’s what she had to say.

Begin toothbrushing as early as possible

I always recommend that people start brushing their cat or dog’s teeth from a young age. Introduce it gradually, allowing your pet to sniff or rub against the dry toothbrush, as well as lick the pet toothpaste off your fingers. When you start brushing, try for a second or two and then stop and praise and reward your pet. It could take several weeks of baby steps like this to get them comfortable with the process. The potential savings are significant, as the average cost for dental surgery on a dog is £715.52, and £772.58 for cats. Owners can reduce the likelihood of these hefty expenses by taking a proactive approach to their pet’s dental care early on.

Check your pet’s paws, especially in summer months

In the summer months, keep a close eye on your dog’s paws. Grass seeds and thorns easily get stuck in the fur between the toes. From here, they can start poking into the skin and gradually work their way into their feet. I always advise owners to keep the fur well-trimmed on their dog’s paws and check regularly between all of their toes. You should also trim claws regularly. This is especially important in elderly animals that don’t wear their nails down as easily. Elderly cats are particularly prone to ingrown claws if they aren’t trimmed, which can be very painful once they cut into the pad.

Clean your pet’s toys and accessories

Don’t overlook pet’s belongings when it comes to hygiene. Toys, food and water bowls, bedding and litter boxes can harbour harmful bacteria if they’re not cleaned regularly. Wet food bowls should be cleaned after each use, dry food bowls and water bowls should be cleaned daily, litter boxes should be cleaned daily, bedding should be cleaned once a week, and toys should be cleaned at least once a month. Be extra cautious with toys taken outdoors, too, as they can pick up dangerous bacteria from pests like slugs or snails. Always thoroughly clean any outdoor toys before allowing your pet to play with them again.

Keep skin folds clean

If you have a dog with lots of wrinkles, make sure to keep their skin folds clean. You can get wipes specifically for this purpose, which can help to keep secondary infections and inflammation at bay. Also, some breeds of cats and dogs are prone to tear overflow and staining on their face, which can cause sore, inflamed skin if not cleaned regularly. If your pet has particularly deep folds, you may need to discuss options with your vet to ensure you’re keeping them as clean and healthy as possible.

DON’T Over-bathe pets

You should avoid bathing your pet too much. Most healthy pets only need shampooing when they are particularly dirty or smelly. Washing them too often could strip their coat of its naturally protective oils. Avoid using human products or dish soap. Instead, take some bonding time and brush pets regularly - especially in the lead-up to summer, and those with long, thick coats. This helps keep them clean in areas they find hard to reach and lets owners check for any new lumps or bumps.

DON’T Use human hygiene and cosmetic products

Owners should resist the temptation to use human shampoos, toothpaste, and other grooming supplies on their pets. Many of these products contain non-pet-friendly ingredients and can be harmful, irritating or even toxic to animals, leading to rashes, stomach issues or potential vet visits. Always opt for pet-specific hygiene products formulated for their unique needs.

DON'T Clean pets' ears