Dogs are no longer an unusual sight in Scotland's offices.

Welcoming dogs to the office can be beneficial for both pups and people.

In a world where the line between work and life is increasingly blurred, companies are embracing innovative ways to create employee-centric workplaces.

Dog-friendly offices have become a rising trend in the over the past couple of years and, according to a recent Kennel Club survey, 52 per cent of workers would like to bring their dog into the office with them.

Bringing your furry friends to work isn't just perk; it's a powerful tool that can boost morale, reduce stress, and increase productivity.

Interior office design experts, Studio Alliance, have looked at the advantages of having a dog friendly office while also providing some tips on how businesses can turn their office spaces dog friendly.

The benefits of dog-friendly offices

Stress Reduction

A wagging tail or a furry friend by your side can instantly reduce stress. Having dogs in the office provides employees with a natural way to unwind during hectic workdays.

Improved Morale

Dogs bring joy, laughter, and a sense of camaraderie to the workplace. Their presence fosters a sense of community and can improve overall workplace morale.

Enhanced Productivity

Happy, relaxed employees are often more focused and productive. The soothing presence of dogs can encourage concentration and creativity.

Encouragement of Physical Activity

Dogs need to be walked, and this encourages employees to take breaks and engage in physical activity, which has well-documented health benefits.

Attracting Top Talent

Dog-friendly policies are a unique and attractive benefit that can help companies stand out in the competitive job market. Potential candidates may be more drawn to companies that allow them to bring their beloved pets to work.

How to create the perfect dog-friendly office

Designated Areas

Establish specific zones for dogs to avoid conflicts and ensure that those who are uncomfortable around them can work in peace.

Doggy Etiquette Rules

Implement clear guidelines for dog owners, including proper behavior and cleanliness expectations for their pets.

Pet Hygiene Stations

Provide hygiene stations stocked with waste bags, cleaning supplies, and hand sanitizer to maintain a clean and pleasant workspace.

Allergy Awareness

Ensure that employees with allergies are accommodated. Establish a process for addressing concerns and resolving any issues that may arise.

Pet Policies

Develop and communicate company-wide pet policies and guidelines to ensure consistency and understanding among employees.