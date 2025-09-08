There are no lack of four-legged friends in the UK - around one-in-three households now contain at least one dog.

There are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, along with an array of crossbreeds and ‘designer dogs’, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

And it’s important to find a pup that will fit into your lifestyle.

If you have plenty of room you might consider a larger dog , while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog .

And if you are looking for a dog that you can train to follow lots of commands, there’s scientific research that can guide you.

Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book The Intelligence of Dogs is a key piece of canine literature, judging breeds’ relative IQs – including by looking at how obedient they are.

So these are – officially – the 14 most naturally obedient dogs.

1 . Border Collie Top dog when it comes to obedience is the lively Border Collie - who are also the world's most intelligent dog. They do need lots of exercise though, so are not the perfect pet for everybody.

2 . Poodle The second most obedient breed of dog is the Poodle - all sizes, from toy to standard. In order to be in the top tier of obedience a dog must listen to their owners' commands on the first try at least 95 per cent of the time.

3 . German Shepherd Claiming the bronze medal for obedience is the German Shepherd - which another of the most all-round intelligent breeds of dog.