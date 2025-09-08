Some dogs are more naturally obedient than others.placeholder image
Some dogs are more naturally obedient than others. | Canva/Getty Images

Obedient Dogs 2025: Here are the 14 most obedient breeds of adorable dog who should always sit and stay - including the loving Labrador 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 8th Sep 2025, 15:57 BST

If you are looking for a dog who will obey your every command these pups should be at the top of your list.

There are no lack of four-legged friends in the UK - around one-in-three households now contain at least one dog.

There are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, along with an array of crossbreeds and ‘designer dogs’, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

And it’s important to find a pup that will fit into your lifestyle.

If you have plenty of room you might consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

And if you are looking for a dog that you can train to follow lots of commands, there’s scientific research that can guide you.

Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book The Intelligence of Dogs is a key piece of canine literature, judging breeds’ relative IQs – including by looking at how obedient they are.

So these are – officially – the 14 most naturally obedient dogs.

Top dog when it comes to obedience is the lively Border Collie - who are also the world's most intelligent dog. They do need lots of exercise though, so are not the perfect pet for everybody.

1. Border Collie

Top dog when it comes to obedience is the lively Border Collie - who are also the world's most intelligent dog. They do need lots of exercise though, so are not the perfect pet for everybody. | Canva/Getty Images

The second most obedient breed of dog is the Poodle - all sizes, from toy to standard. In order to be in the top tier of obedience a dog must listen to their owners' commands on the first try at least 95 per cent of the time.

2. Poodle

The second most obedient breed of dog is the Poodle - all sizes, from toy to standard. In order to be in the top tier of obedience a dog must listen to their owners' commands on the first try at least 95 per cent of the time. | Canva/Getty Images

Claiming the bronze medal for obedience is the German Shepherd - which another of the most all-round intelligent breeds of dog.

3. German Shepherd

Claiming the bronze medal for obedience is the German Shepherd - which another of the most all-round intelligent breeds of dog. | Canva/Getty Images

Golden Retrievers are the fourth more obedient dog breed. Combine that with their loveable good nature and you have a great family pet.

4. Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers are the fourth more obedient dog breed. Combine that with their loveable good nature and you have a great family pet. | Canva/Getty Images

