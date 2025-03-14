We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds , so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition .

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Meanwhile, certain breeds have particular attributes or temperaments which mean that they are less suitable for households with small children.

Here are 13 breeds of dogs best avoided by owners with young families,

1 . Alaskan Malamute Alaskan Malamutes are a great choice for people who like taking plenty of exercise with their pets, but they get bored easily and then have a tendancy to play rough. They are also very possessive over their food, which is something a young child may find hard to understand. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Chow Chow They may look like big cuddly teddy bears, but Chow Chows can become annoyed by children yelling and running around - potentially responding with aggression. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Shar-Pei Seemingly designed to be cuddled, the Shar-Pei needs its own space and has an independent streak a mile long. If children don't respect its personal boundaries these dogs are likely to become pretty grumpy. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales