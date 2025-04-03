We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds , so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition .

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

One thing you should consider is that some breeds are more likely to be aggressive than others.

Before they were domesticated, dogs had to fight for everything from food to territory – so signs of aggression were essential to their survival.

Many of these has been bred out to create the perfect family dogs we know today, but other retain the wilder characteristics.

There can be good reason for this – for example for those used as service or guard dogs – but prospective owners should be aware that this is the case before choosing to welcome a certain dog into their homes.

It should also be said that individual dogs may display attributes that are unusual for their breed, and all dogs have the potential to be aggressive in certain situations.

That said, here are the 13 breeds least likely to show signs of aggression.

1 . Labrador Retriever One of the reasons that the Labrador Retriever is the world's most popular dog is its lack of aggression. Vigorous licking of faces is the main thing to look out for with this good natured breed.

2 . Golden Retriever What's true of the Labrador Retriever is also usually true of close cousin the Golden Retriever. That's certainly true when it comes to levels of aggression. Other than enjoying a nibble of their owners when teething, this is a dog whose main emotion is love and devotion.

3 . Newfoundland The huge Newfoundland is the very definition of a gentle giant. Their lack of aggression means that they are known as 'nanny dogs' due to their gentle nature and the fact that they get on so well with young children.