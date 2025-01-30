Some breeds of dog are simply born to snuggle.Some breeds of dog are simply born to snuggle.
Most Loving Dogs: Here are 13 breeds of affectionate dogs that just love cuddles and snuggles - including the Labrador 🐕

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 30th Jan 2025, 10:29 GMT

You’ll never have to ask for a cuddle when there adorable characters are around.

We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and still rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

And one thing you might like to consider is that some dogs are naturally more affectionate than others.

While some dogs just want to snuggle on your lap and will pad around after you looking for constant pats, others are more likely to be more independent minded - verging on standoffish.

Here are 13 of the most affectionate breeds of dog.

The Labrador Retriever is the UK's - and the world's - most popular dog. One of the many reasons for this is that they are tremendously affectionate towards their owner (and, often, complete strangers). Even if they are not in full-on cuddle mode they'll want to be touching you, even if it's just their paw on your leg.

What's true of the Labrador Retriever tends to also hold for their close cousin the Golden Retriever, and that's certainly the case when it comes to huge reservoirs of affection. Plus, due to their longer hair they are arguably even more snuggly.

Good luck getting time alone when you have a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. They'll pad around after you adoringly, tail a-wagging, gazing up at you with those big brown eyes that just say "cuddle me" (and "feed me").

The first, but certainly not the last, lap dog on this list - these breeds have affection hard-wired into their DNA. The Shih Tzu was bred to keep the laps - and hands - of Chinese royalty warm. Little has changed, other than they are now equally happy to curl up with commoners.

