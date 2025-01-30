We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and still rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

And one thing you might like to consider is that some dogs are naturally more affectionate than others.

While some dogs just want to snuggle on your lap and will pad around after you looking for constant pats, others are more likely to be more independent minded - verging on standoffish.

Here are 13 of the most affectionate breeds of dog.

1 . Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever is the UK's - and the world's - most popular dog. One of the many reasons for this is that they are tremendously affectionate towards their owner (and, often, complete strangers). Even if they are not in full-on cuddle mode they'll want to be touching you, even if it's just their paw on your leg.

2 . Golden Retriever What's true of the Labrador Retriever tends to also hold for their close cousin the Golden Retriever, and that's certainly the case when it comes to huge reservoirs of affection. Plus, due to their longer hair they are arguably even more snuggly.

3 . Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Good luck getting time alone when you have a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. They'll pad around after you adoringly, tail a-wagging, gazing up at you with those big brown eyes that just say "cuddle me" (and "feed me").