A huge number of us decided to add dogs to our families over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels of late.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is how much dogs cost - both to buy as puppies and the costs that can build up over the course of their lifetimes.

Tatian Coelho, from the animal charity Woodgreen, says ‘’The cost of owning a dog can vary greatly depending on the breed. Generally speaking, larger breeds tend to incur higher food bills, while breeds prone to medical issues such as Pugs and French Bulldogs may have higher insurance costs. We advise potential pet owners to do their research on the specific needs and potential costs associated with a particular breed before bringing a new furry companion into their home. This will ensure that they are fully prepared to provide the best care possible for their new pet.’’

To help out the financial experts at Sambla have conducted an analysis to unveil the most expensive and affordable dog breeds in the UK - including the average price of insurance, annual booster injections, professional grooming, food and other one-off costs.

Here are the 11 breeds that they found will hit you hardest in the pocket.

1 . Tibeten Mastiff Taking top place as the most expensive dog breed analysed is the Tibetan Mastiff costing a staggering £31,530 on average across their 13-year life span. Tibetan Mastiffs are an overall affectionate family dog breed, but one of the most expensive to buy as a puppy, costing an average of £2,333. Their food costs are also particularly pricey, costing on average £1,079 per annum.

2 . Newfoundland The Newfoundland, originating in what's now modern day Canada, is another fairly big dog. They can weigh anywhere between 55-80 kg, which explains the over £1,200 you will have to spend on food each year. Be prepared to pamper your pup if you're planning on buying a Newfoundland as it costs just shy of £500 per year for it to be professionally groomed. These are just some of the factors for why the average cost of a Newfoundland over its lifetime is £28,332.

3 . Mastiff The Mastiff, also known as the English Mastiff, comes in as the third most expensive dog breed costing £27,330 over the span of its 11-year lifespan. One of the most ancient dog breeds, Mastiffs cost on average around £1,525 to buy and weigh in at around 71kg, meaning that their food does not come cheap, costing a whopping £1,549 per annum. A massive benefit to this breed however is that they don't require professional grooming.

4 . Boerboel You'll neded a spare £27,028 of you opt for a Boerboel - including a hefty £1,730 a year on food alone.