A huge number of us decided to add dogs to our families over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels of late.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing to take into consideration is how much dogs cost - both to buy as puppies and the costs that can build up over the course of their lifetimes.
Tatian Coelho, from the animal charity Woodgreen, says ‘’The cost of owning a dog can vary greatly depending on the breed. Generally speaking, larger breeds tend to incur higher food bills, while breeds prone to medical issues such as Pugs and French Bulldogs may have higher insurance costs. We advise potential pet owners to do their research on the specific needs and potential costs associated with a particular breed before bringing a new furry companion into their home. This will ensure that they are fully prepared to provide the best care possible for their new pet.’’
To help out the financial experts at Sambla have conducted an analysis to unveil the most expensive and affordable dog breeds in the UK - including the average price of insurance, annual booster injections, professional grooming, food and other one-off costs.
Here are the 11 breeds that they found will hit you hardest in the pocket.
