Least Affectionate Dogs 2025: Here are 13 less loving breeds of adorable dog that may turn down cuddles - including the Scottie 🐶

By David Hepburn

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 15:55 BST

Not all dogs are big fans of cuddles and snuggles.

It’s estimated that there are a remarkable 13.5 million dogs in the UK - meaning that more that a third of homes contain at least one perfect pooch.

It means that dogs are, by quite distance, the most popular pet in the country (followed by cats and fish), with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds.

When it comes to choosing on your perfect pup there are many things to factor in, opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs simply aren’t as affectionate towards their owners than others.

It doesn’t mean that they won’t make a loyal and valued pet, just that if you are looking for a dog that will happily cuddle for hours you should look elsewhere.

Here are the 13 least affectionate breeds of dog.

The Chow Chow may look incredibly snuggly but they are known to be almost cat-like in their behaviour - fiercely independent and largely eschewing cuddling, petting or patting.

1. Chow Chow

The Chow Chow may look incredibly snuggly but they are known to be almost cat-like in their behaviour - fiercely independent and largely eschewing cuddling, petting or patting. | Canva/Getty Images

The Afghan Hound is one of the world's oldest breeds of dog - and also one of the most elegant. This is a dog that was bred to hunt though, and they are highly selective when it comes to who they offer affection to. Generally aloof, they will be completely disinterested in strangers and tend to create a bond with a single person who they will deign to tolerate.

2. Afghan Hound

The Afghan Hound is one of the world's oldest breeds of dog - and also one of the most elegant. This is a dog that was bred to hunt though, and they are highly selective when it comes to who they offer affection to. Generally aloof, they will be completely disinterested in strangers and tend to create a bond with a single person who they will deign to tolerate. | Canva/Getty Images

Despite their gentle nature, Irish Wolfhounds can be emotionally distant. The world's tallest dog is calm and tolerant but often indifferent to cuddles and pats. They tend to not cling to their owner, preferring calm companionship over touch.

3. Irish Wolfhound

Despite their gentle nature, Irish Wolfhounds can be emotionally distant. The world's tallest dog is calm and tolerant but often indifferent to cuddles and pats. They tend to not cling to their owner, preferring calm companionship over touch. | Canva/Getty Images

Bred to pull sleds huge distances over frozen tundra, the Alaskan Malamute has a strong work ethic and independent spirit that's not conducive to snuggling up on the sofa for an evening watching television.

4. Alaskan Malamute

Bred to pull sleds huge distances over frozen tundra, the Alaskan Malamute has a strong work ethic and independent spirit that's not conducive to snuggling up on the sofa for an evening watching television. | Canva/Getty Images

