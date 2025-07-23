It’s estimated that there are a remarkable 13.5 million dogs in the UK - meaning that more that a third of homes contain at least one perfect pooch.

It means that dogs are, by quite distance, the most popular pet in the country (followed by cats and fish), with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

When it comes to choosing on your perfect pup there are many things to factor in, opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust .

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs simply aren’t as affectionate towards their owners than others.

It doesn’t mean that they won’t make a loyal and valued pet, just that if you are looking for a dog that will happily cuddle for hours you should look elsewhere .

Here are the 13 least affectionate breeds of dog.

1 . Chow Chow The Chow Chow may look incredibly snuggly but they are known to be almost cat-like in their behaviour - fiercely independent and largely eschewing cuddling, petting or patting. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Afghan Hound The Afghan Hound is one of the world's oldest breeds of dog - and also one of the most elegant. This is a dog that was bred to hunt though, and they are highly selective when it comes to who they offer affection to. Generally aloof, they will be completely disinterested in strangers and tend to create a bond with a single person who they will deign to tolerate. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Irish Wolfhound Despite their gentle nature, Irish Wolfhounds can be emotionally distant. The world's tallest dog is calm and tolerant but often indifferent to cuddles and pats. They tend to not cling to their owner, preferring calm companionship over touch. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales