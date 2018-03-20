Is Irvine the ‘cheating’ capital of Scotland?

Have your say

It’s perhaps best known as the birth place of Nicola Sturgeon - but now Irvine has another, more dubious, claim to fame.

The town in North Ayrshire has been dubbed the “most adulterous” in Scotland by a dating website which specialises in arranging affairs.

Illicit Encounters, which claims to have more than one million registered members in the UK, said more Irvine residents had signed-up for its services than any other Scottish town.

In second place was Leith in Edinburgh and Livingston in West Lothian was third.

Irvine, 30 miles south-west of Glasgow, was fourth in the full list for the UK with Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire coming out top.

Illicit Encounters spokesman Christian Grant claimed “a lot of Scots are trapped in unhappy marriages”.

He added: “We tend to find that new towns in Scotland are hotbeds for cheating. Livingston is another new town where adultery is rife.”