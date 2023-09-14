Here are the most popular cat breeds on Instagram.

Did you know that August 8 will mark the official global celebration of cats? That's right, this Tuesday is International Cat Day across the globe - so get ready to spoil your feline friends!

Coming in many shapes, sizes and lovable breeds, cats have been worshipped for decades and have even moved onto the world of social media as hundreds of owners showcase their gorgeous kitties to the cat loving audience via Instagram.

But what are the most Instagrammable breeds of cat the world over?

Using new research commissioned by Mr Gamble, a Kiwi online comparison site, we have to answer via the majestic world of Cat Instagram!

By analysing different varieties of hashtags for each breed, researchers added them all up to produce the ultimate list of the most Instagrammable cat breeds. Does your cat breed make the list?

1 . Ragdoll The Ragdoll cat breed has an astonishing 19,337,394 tags on Instagram. Photo: Frankie Photo Sales

2 . Maine Coon The Ragdoll cat breed has a massive 17,633,262 tags on Instagram. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . British Shorthair The British Shorthair is one of the more commonly known cat breeds and has 15,094,891 tags on Instagram. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales