Heart Disease in Dogs and Cats: Vet warns of three telltale symptoms in pets

It's important to find out as early as possible if your dog - or cat - has a heart condition, so you can seek treatment. | Canva/Getty Images

These are the signs that all might not be well with your pet’s heart.

This Sunday, September 29, is World Heart Day and a vet is using the event to urge pet owners to look out for signs of heart disease – one of the most common disorders in pets.

Impacting 15 per cent of cats and 10 per cent of dogs, it’s defined as any abnormality of the heart and is particularly common in middle aged to older pets and certain dogbreeds, such as Dobermans and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.

To help owners, Sarah Holliday, vet at nutraceuticals manufacturer VetPlus, has shared three important signs of heart disease to look out for in cats and dogs.

Sarah explained: “There are several types of heart disease that our pets can suffer with, including mitral valve disease, which is a problem with one of the valves inside the heart, and cardiomyopathies, where the heart muscle becomes diseased, affecting the function of the heart.

“Cats and dogswith heart disease often appear healthy initially, meaning early stages of the illness can go unnoticed. However, there are certain signs, including difficulty breathing, that it’s important to keep an eye out for.

“If you think anything is amiss, make sure to consult your vet immediately, as they’ll be able to diagnose your pet and put them on any necessary treatment plans – which could include medication and, in some cases, referral to a specialist, called a cardiologist, for further investigations.”

Here are the signs that a visit to the vet may be in order,

Struggling to exercise

Pets suffering from heart problems will often find it more difficult to exercise than before.

Cats might slow down when they’re playing or running around, whilstdogscould be less speedy on their walks, or may not be able to manage the same distance.

There are other factors that impact your pet’s ability to exercise, so it’s important to consult a vet for a professional opinion, if you notice any changes.

Coughing

Pets suffering from heart disease can develop a persistent cough, due to a build-up of fluid in the lungs and alterations in the shape of the heart, which press on the airways.

There are, however, many other reasons why a pet may display this symptom, so if you notice yourdogor cat starting to cough continuously, get in touch with your vet for an expert opinion.

Fast, shallow breathing

When the heart pumps blood less efficiently, there can be a build-up of excess fluid around the body, including the lungs. As well as the persistent coughing mentioned above, this can make your pet’s breathing fast, or shallow, even when they’re resting.

If your pet is having difficulty breathing, it’s crucial to act quickly and take them to a vet who can investigate the problem further.