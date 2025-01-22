We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

And one thing you might like to consider is that different breeds are known for having different personality traits.

If you want a pet that will exude cheeriness then there are certain choices that should feature on any wishlist.

Here are 13 of the happiest dog breeds.

Labrador Retriever When it comes to big silly infectious smiles, it's hard to beat those plastered across the face of a typical Labrador Retriever. They have been the UK's (and the world's) most popular dog for decades and their sunny disposition is one of the reasons why.

Golden Retriever What is true of the Labrador Retriever also tends to be the same for their close cousin the Golden Retriever. These boisterous buddies may manage to look sad when they are begging for food, but the silly grin will be back soon.

Border Collie The most intelligent dog in the world is also one of the most naturally happy. We're not sure if there's any animal that's happier than one of these good dogs out for adventures with their beloved owner.