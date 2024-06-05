Training the perfect gun dog takes time and patience.

Follow these tips if you want your dog to join you on the hunt.

Gun dogs were initially bred to help hunt game birds but many have now become favourite household pets.

And it’s no secret why – from Labradors to Spaniels, these are some of the most loving and friendly companions you could wish for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They come in three traditional categories – retrievers, flushers, and pointers – and are hard-wired to be active and work in all weathers.

Their friendly and sociable nature means they are considered a perfect family dog, as long as they get the amount of exercise and stimulation their hardworking nature requires.

Of course if you actually want your pup to work as a gun dog then you’ll be needing to train it accordingly.

If that’s the case then Mordor Gundogs, who are renowned for their expertise in training and showcasing exceptional gundogs, have some advice.

They’ll be returning to the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust, Scottish Game Fair, from Friday, July 5, to Saturday, July 7, at Scone Palace, Perthshire.

Ahead of the show, Mordor Gundogs owner Charlie Thorburn and Head Trainer Ash Cunliffe have shared their top tips on training your dog to be as obedient as a gun dog.

Partnership

Charlie tells us that training your dog like a gun dog is not just about obedience; it's about building a partnership based on trust, communication, and mutual respect. At Mordor’s sessions the team delve into the importance of building a strong foundation and the long-term impact of this on the success of your training. Charlie likened the foundation to building a house, once you have the solid base, you can build what you like, but you can’t start with the shed.

Consistency

One of the fundamental parts of dog training once you have the strong foundation of a solid relationship and trust, is consistency and patience. Charlie recommends taking time to gain a clear understanding of your dog’s needs and instincts and go from there. The most sustainable route he believes is by setting realistic expectations and celebrating every milestone achieved along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bigger picture

One of the most common issues that people face in dog training is simple recall. This may seem simple but is part of a much bigger picture within the training journey. Charlie encourages owners to focus on reflection of the journey so far, to understand how far you have come and to be able to strategically plan ahead for next steps.

Expert Advice

Whether it’s selecting the perfect canine companion or honing training techniques, seasoned experts can draw from years of hands-on experience to provide actionable advice tailored to your needs and aspirations.

Ash explained that dogs board with Mordor frequently due to the owner’s lack of time or experience. However, they believe it is equally important to keep the owner engaged in the training journey to ensure that they are as well prepared as their pet. As an owner, don’t be afraid to tackle those one-to-one lessons.

Top Tips

Ignore internet ‘hacks’ for picking the perfect puppy from a litter, often when you visit puppies, they are too young to judge their character.

Find a suitable environment for training, start out in remote, quiet areas to avoid distractions.

Avoid using a harness, this gets dogs into the habit of pulling.

Be realistic about when to ‘treat’ your dog, using the reward vs bribe technique.

Try to enjoy the process as much as possible, it’s all about making your dog the best version of themselves.