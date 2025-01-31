We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and still rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

And one thing you might like to consider is that some dogs are naturally better guard dogs than others.

Labradors may be affectionate and popular, but they’re likely to welcome a burglar like a long lost friend - particularly if they come armed with sausages.

On the other hand, other breeds have been bred to be suspicious of strangers, ever-vigilant and ferocious when challenged.

Here are 13 of the best guard dog breeds.

1 . German Shepherd When most people think of a guard dog they are probably picturing a German Shepherd - and for good reason. Popular with the army and police, if one of these dogs don't want you around, you'll quickly know about it. On the flip side, they are also very affectionate dogs who are great with kids.

2 . Tibetan Mastiff A lion would be a great animal to guard a house, but the authorities take a dim view of postmen being eaten. The next best thing is the luxuriantly-maned Tibetan Mastiff, with their distinctive thick coat designed for cold mountainous climates. Used to guard Tibetan temples in their native country, they will repel unwanted guests with extreme ferocity before cuddling up next to you on the couch.

3 . Chihuahua Don't tell the Chihuahua that it's a tiny dog - they THINK they're enormous. Incredibly alert, these cracking watch dogs will be instantly vocal if they feel threatened and can be surprisingly ferocious. This is a dog whose bark is probably as bad as its bite in the right circumstances.