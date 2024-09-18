Many dogs like nothing more than snacking on rubbish. | Canva/Getty Images

It’s a potentially lethal condition many dog owners aren’t aware of.

Walkies is the highlight of the day for most dogs - but how do you ensure your pooch stays safe and healthy while out and about?

Rubbish and waste such as wrappers, old food containers, cans, and bottles can prove dangerous for dogs on walks - and with litter rates on the rise, it’s more important than ever to keep a close eye on your dog whilst enjoying your daily stroll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it is a dog’s instinct to rummage for food that may be left lying around, eating moulding and contaminated food could lead to a condition called Garbage Toxicosis.

With this in mind, the experts at dog insurance provider, Animal Friends Pet Insurance , have teamed up with Dr Samantha Webster, Director of Clinical Operations at online vet service, Joii Pet Care, to share insight into the most concerning litter items for dogs, symptoms of Garbage Toxicosis, and what to do if your furry friend accidentally ingests something they shouldn’t.

Dr Webster explained: “Garbage toxicosis - sometimes referred to as ‘Garbage Gut’, is caused by a dog ingesting mould and bacteria, often when eating from the rubbish bin, or litter that’s been dropped on the floor when out on a walk. While the majority of cases are mild, with the dog making a full recovery in 24-72 hours - for some, it could be life threatening.”

What are the symptoms of Garbage Toxicosis?

Dr Webster says: “Symptoms of Garbage Toxicosis in dogs include diarrhoea, vomiting, drooling, abdominal pain and swelling, appetite loss, high temperature, dehydration, drooling and in serious cases, seizures. While your pup may not display all of these symptoms, if they’re experiencing any and you’re concerned they may have Garbage Gut, speak to a vet to be on the safe side.”

What else makes litter dangerous for dogs?

Not only can ingesting food-based litter lead to nasty illnesses, there’s also the danger of ingesting harmful foreign objects, such as cigarette butts, small plastics, or being cut by glass shards or cans.

Cigarette butts and tobacco waste are the most common form of litter in the world, and not only are they extremely harmful to the environment and a major fire risk, they can cause serious damage to pets and wildlife too.

Dr Webster says: “If your dog eats a cigarette butt, or any other tobacco related product, it’s important to take them to the vet to assess for signs of nicotine poisoning. Nicotine can have an impact on a dog’s heart rate, blood pressure and their nervous system - and depending on how much has been ingested, symptoms could be fatal.”

How can I prevent my dog from eating litter?

There are a few steps you can take to prevent your dog from eating something they shouldn’t when out and about - Catrin George, animal wellbeing specialist at Animal Friends Pet Insurance shares her top tips:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teach your pooch

Training your dog to release items they’re holding in their mouth is always important, whether it’s their toys, household items they’re not allowed to have, or food that could be bad for them. There are a few training methods that could work, for example, commanding that your dog leaves a piece of rubbish alone by saying ‘leave it’, and then reinforcing ‘good’ behaviour with a treat.

Keep them close

Keep a close eye on your dog when you’re out on walks so you know exactly what they’re doing at all times. This is especially important in areas you’re not too familiar with, or in areas where you know there may be food waste, such as picnic areas, near pubs and restaurants, and areas with communal bins. Dogs are naturally curious creatures who love to explore, but if your pooch stops to investigate something, make sure you check it’s not something that could cause them damage.

Do your part