There's a hidden danger lurking in parks and countryside that dog owners should be aware of.

Dog owners should keep an eye out for foxtail grass this summer.

Foxtail Grass has been in the news recently, with dog owners contacting BBC News to label the plant as "vile, vicious and evil".

For those who aren't aware of the potentially-problematic grass, Dr Jo Myers, veterinarian for pet health experts Vetster, has shared her expertise on the subject.

Here's everything you need to know.

What is Foxtail Grass and why is it dangerous?

Foxtail is a common type of grass growing in the UK. They disperse things called “awns” during specific seasons, which are a common form of seed dispersal for many types of grass. Awns have numerous bristles that allow the seed head to embed in the skin and orifices of animals and their shape makes them difficult to remove.

What is Grass Awn Migration in Dogs?

Grass awn migration causes similar symptoms to other migrating foreign bodies, including porcupine quills. Grass awn migration is a seasonal problem in regions where dogs are exposed to grass species that produce this type of seed. This condition is not common in areas where the primary type of grass in the environment is a mowed lawn. Any dog who runs through long grass that has gone to seed can be affected.

What are the risks?

Most grass awns lodge in the skin, and cause significant irritation as they migrate through tissue. This irritation leads to symptoms of dermatitis such as excessively rubbing or licking an area and redness or crusting of the skin.

Grass awns that enter the skin through the bottom of a dog’s foot often migrate upwards towards the top of the foot. These commonly form a soft, hairless, dark pink blister on top of the foot as the awn migrates out.

Dogs that run with their mouths open are at risk of grass awns becoming embedded in their oral tissues. Grass awns can also be inhaled through the nose or mouth. Once in the airways, the awns cause significant inflammation and tissue damage. Grass awns in the airways are at risk of migrating into the thoracic cavity, causing a serious bacterial infection called pyothorax. Other common locations for grass awns are the tissues around the eyes and within the ears.

Can Grass Awn Migration be Fatal?

The outcome for embedded grass awns depends on their location, the path of travel, and the extent of infection. Grass awns embedded in the skin generally cause mild irritation that resolves once the awn is removed. Grass awns embedded in the nose, mouth, ears, or tissues around the eyes are more difficult to remove and indicate a need for more urgent veterinary care to expedite relief and prevent complications. In rare cases, grass awns migrate into the thoracic cavity and cause serious, life-threatening infection.

How and where would my dog encounter grass awns?

Many types of grasses and other plants produce awns, and all of them are potentially dangerous to dogs. The specific type of grass that the awn comes from does not affect the outcome for dogs. Grass awns typically lodge themselves into the skin when dogs are running through long grass. Hunting and working dogs have the highest risk of exposure for this reason. In some cases, awns become lodged in the mouth, nose, or ears as the dog runs.

Grasses are found on every continent, and most locations have at least one awn-producing grass species. Most cases of grass awn migration occur during the summer, when dogs are outdoors and the grass is fully grown. In warmer climates, awns are seen year-round.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of oral grass awns include:

• Coughing

• Gagging

• Swelling of the neck or face

• Swollen, painful lumps in the mouth

• Difficulty chewing

• Excessive drooling

Symptoms of grass awns in the nose, mouth, or upper airway include:

• Coughing

• Sneezing

• Difficulty breathing

• Increased respiratory rate

If you ever think your dog may be exhibiting any of these, please seek advice from a vet.

Testing and Diagnosis

Grass awns in the skin, ears, and mouth are often readily visible, especially if they haven’t been present for long. They migrate forward towards the front of the seed relentlessly, every time the tissue around the awn moves. As time passes, they often go deeper and become harder to see. Diagnosis of grass awns embedded deep in tissue typically involves diagnostic imaging, such as ultrasound. Through imaging, the location of the awn and any associated infection is identified.

Steps to Recovery

Due to their shape, grass awns typically migrate deeper into tissues until removal. The only definitive treatment is removal of the awn, which may require sedation or general anaesthesia and surgery. In many cases, antibiotics are required to treat any infections at the site of injury. Infected wound sites also require thorough cleaning and removal of damaged tissue to allow proper healing.

Due to the propensity of grass awns to continue migrating deeper into tissues, prompt removal is important. Most cases of grass awn migration affecting the skin, nose, mouth, and ears have an excellent prognosis with appropriate treatment. Grass awns embedded in the tissues around the eyes occasionally cause corneal ulcers on the eye’s surface, which have a good prognosis. The rare cases of grass awns migrating into the thorax have a fair prognosis, as the resulting infection can be life-threatening and the required treatment is extensive.

Prevention