We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).
That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.
Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.
Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are significantly more difficult to train than others – from walking to heel to toilet training.
It should be noted that every dog is an individual so there is no guarantee that any particular animal will have the traits common to its breed.
Having said that, if you pick one of these 13 breeds there’s less chance you’ll be spending hours in expensive obedience classes.