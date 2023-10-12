These dogs won't be worried about going out on long winter walks.

A huge number of us decided to add dogs to our families over the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared over the global pandemic and show no sign of letting up.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs have thicker coats than others - well-suited for cold climates with fur that is fluffy and insulating.

It's important to note that while these breeds have thick coats, they also require regular grooming and maintenance to keep their fur healthy and free from matting. Additionally, if you live in a warmer climate, you may need to consider the challenges of owning a dog with such a heavy coat.

Here are 10 of the furriest.

1 . Samoyed Samoyeds have a dense, fluffy double coat that's perfect for cold weather. Their white, plush fur is both insulating and aesthetically appealing. Photo Sales

2 . Alaskan Malamute These large, powerful dogs have a thick, coarse outer coat and a dense undercoat. They were bred for hauling heavy freight in harsh Arctic conditions. Photo Sales

3 . Bernese Mountain Dog Bernese Mountain Dogs have a long, thick, and silky tri-colored coat. It's both beautiful and functional for cold weather. Photo Sales

4 . Newfoundland Newfoundlands have a thick, water-resistant double coat that helps them excel in water rescues and cold temperatures. Photo Sales