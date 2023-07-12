If you're unlucky a walk on the sand can turn into a dangerous and potentially life-threatening experience.
A dog on a beach in Pembrokeshire has died recently due to eating a substance thought to be palm oil.
While it's a rare occurence to come across the substance - and ever rarer for a dog to eat it - it's important to know what to look out for should the worst happen.
To help out dog experts Kennel Store have explained the risk palm oil poses to dogs when ingested, and the symptoms of poisoning.
What does palm oil look like?
Palm oil is semi- solid and appears in white lumps and is waxy in appearance, and smells has a distinctive smell; similar to diesel.
Why is it harmful?
Because palm oil is often found in a semi solid state, it can pose a risk to dogs as it can cause blockages in the digestive system.
Symptoms of palm oil ingestion
- Diarrhoea
- Vomiting
- Dehydration
- Intestinal blockage
- Lethargy
- In extreme cases, pancreatitis
When to contact a vet
Due to the solid state of palm oil, it’s important you contact a vet as this an intestinal blockage is considered a veterinary emergency. In some instances, when consumed in large quantities dogs have suffered from kidney damage andliver failure, so medical intervention is vital. Even if your dog has consumed a small amount, monitor your dog and if they show signs of becoming unwell, contact a vet as soon as possible.