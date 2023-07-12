All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Former Tory whip Chris Pincher facing eight week by-election over groping claims
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Dogs and Palm Oil: How to spot the dangerous substance on the beach, symptoms and when to go to the vet

Beaches are a great place to walk your dog - but you need to be aware that dangerous items could wash up in the tide.

By David Hepburn
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST
 Comment
There are hidden dangers for your dog when you go for a walk on the beach - including palm oil.There are hidden dangers for your dog when you go for a walk on the beach - including palm oil.
There are hidden dangers for your dog when you go for a walk on the beach - including palm oil.

If you're unlucky a walk on the sand can turn into a dangerous and potentially life-threatening experience.

A dog on a beach in Pembrokeshire has died recently due to eating a substance thought to be palm oil.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While it's a rare occurence to come across the substance - and ever rarer for a dog to eat it - it's important to know what to look out for should the worst happen.

To help out dog experts Kennel Store have explained the risk palm oil poses to dogs when ingested, and the symptoms of poisoning. 

What does palm oil look like?

 Palm oil is semi- solid and appears in white lumps and is waxy in appearance, and smells has a distinctive smell; similar to diesel. 

Why is it harmful?

 Because palm oil is often found in a semi solid state, it can pose a risk to dogs as it can cause blockages in the digestive system. 

Symptoms of palm oil ingestion

  • Diarrhoea
  • Vomiting
  • Dehydration
  • Intestinal blockage
  • Lethargy
  • In extreme cases, pancreatitis

When to contact a vet

 Due to the solid state of palm oil, it’s important you contact a vet as this an intestinal blockage is considered a veterinary emergency. In some instances, when consumed in large quantities dogs have suffered from kidney damage andliver failure, so medical intervention is vital. Even if your dog has consumed a small amount, monitor your dog and if they show signs of becoming unwell, contact a vet as soon as possible.

Related topics:DogsDog ownersPets
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.