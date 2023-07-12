Beaches are a great place to walk your dog - but you need to be aware that dangerous items could wash up in the tide.

There are hidden dangers for your dog when you go for a walk on the beach - including palm oil.

If you're unlucky a walk on the sand can turn into a dangerous and potentially life-threatening experience.

A dog on a beach in Pembrokeshire has died recently due to eating a substance thought to be palm oil.

While it's a rare occurence to come across the substance - and ever rarer for a dog to eat it - it's important to know what to look out for should the worst happen.

To help out dog experts Kennel Store have explained the risk palm oil poses to dogs when ingested, and the symptoms of poisoning.

What does palm oil look like?

Palm oil is semi- solid and appears in white lumps and is waxy in appearance, and smells has a distinctive smell; similar to diesel.

Why is it harmful?

Because palm oil is often found in a semi solid state, it can pose a risk to dogs as it can cause blockages in the digestive system.

Symptoms of palm oil ingestion

Diarrhoea

Vomiting

Dehydration

Intestinal blockage

Lethargy

In extreme cases, pancreatitis

When to contact a vet