Being overweight can be very bad for a dog's health.

It's a worrying statistic, but research shows that in the UK around 65 per cent of dogs are overweight.

And with summer on the way there'll be plenty of temptation to share picnics and barbeques with our pets - making any existing problem worse.

To help dog owners out, This Morning and Barking Heads vet Dr Scott Miller has shared why dogs get overweight and how you can help them.

How to tell if your dog’s out of shape

It is not always obvious when dogs start to gain weight because pet parents may not notice the subtle changes until their pup becomes obese.

One giveaway is a change in body weight; the ideal weight depends on breed, and your vet can advise on this for you. Another sign is a reluctance or refusal to move, whether to go for walks or even to play in the garden. If you get them moving, you may find that they will be slower, exhibit less energy than usual and show increased tiredness.

If you’re unsure whether your dog has gained weight, you can give them a gentle examination at home by feeling your dog's ribs. You should be able to feel them without excess fat between the skin and ribs. You should also be able to see your dog's waist, which should be visible from a bird's eye view. Finally, when looking at your dog from the side, their belly should be tucked up. If you are unable to see or feel these things, you should visit your vet for the next steps.

Risks associated with obesity in dogs

When you notice your dog's weight creeping up, you should take them to the vet as there are risks that can develop from this weight gain; your dog has an increased chance of contracting certain illnesses and conditions, like diabetes, heart disease, degeneration of joints, high blood pressure and anaesthetic complications.

Why do dogs become overweight?

Like humans, it’s not a simple answer, as there can be many factors influencing weight gain outside of overindulgence. Here are the top reasons for obesity in dogs.

Neutering

The Royal Veterinary College found that neutered male dogs have the highest risk of obesity of all dogs, including spayed female dogs.

Age

Studies have shown that dogs between the aged six and upwards are most at risk of obesity. This may be due to a change in diet or lifestyle. Active dogs may slow down in their senior years, but their food intake remains the same, leading them to gain weight because the calories and fat they burn no longer counteract their food intake.

Size

It’s a common misconception that smaller dogs are more prone to obesity, but in reality, size doesn’t matter at all. Small and large breed dogs are equally prone to obesity.

Breed

Pet parents may not realise their pup's breed can play a part in whether or not their dog will gain weight as it ages. The reason is that some are food-motivated and will eat more than others, and some are working dogs, so they will work up more of an appetite throughout the day and eat more.

These are the top 9 breeds known to be more at risk of obesity:

Terriers

Spaniels

Beagles

Labrador Retrievers

Golden Retrievers

Bichon Frise

Border Collie

German Shepherds

Chihuahua

Activity

Dogs with lower activity levels are more likely to gain body fat. For example, indoor-only dogs who don’t get the opportunity to exercise as much as their outdoor counterparts are more likely to gain weight as they age.

Underlying health conditions

Like humans, sometimes a dog may be unable to stave off the weight because of an underlying health condition, like hypothyroidism – when a dog's metabolism is slower than it needs to be - or the medication they’re on. This may be because they feel more tired and therefore cannot exercise as much, or they will maintain the same energy levels but be unable to shift the weight.

How to help your dog lose weight

Coming up with the ideal weight loss plan for an overweight dog is something for pet owners and their vets to work on together, but here are some good steps to take to help your dog shed the weight.

Maintain a healthy diet that lowers their calorie intake

Use a slow feeder to help with indigestion and reduce the speed they finish their food

Use their favourite toys to encourage them to play and move more

Ensure your dog is getting enough formal exercise for their breed, and slowly increase the distance they walk daily

Reduce the number of treats you share with them

Don’t give your dog human food - even table scraps - and slowly start replacing it with food appropriate for your dog's need state, for example, large breed dog food that is formulated to give bigger breeds all the nutrients they need without having to give them extra portions. Or small breed dry dog food made to be easy for smaller breeds to chew and swallow without scrimping on taste.

Food for obese dogs

Ensuring your dog maintains a healthy diet is down to the portions of food you're feeding your pup and the type of food you’re giving them. This will all be advised to you by your vet, but you can try slimming dry dog food to help your chubby pup.