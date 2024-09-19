Dogs in Bed: Here are 5 reasons you SHOULD let your adorable pet share your bed
Research shows that over half of dog owners in the UK allow their pet to sleep in their bedroom - with the majority allowing the pup up on the bef itself.
While some find idea of sharing a bed with a pet an issue due to concerns about cleanliness, others find it a positive experience.
Co-sleeping with your pet has many benefits that, alongside potential small adjustments to their grooming routines, can ensure a rewarding sleep.
To explain why sleep expert Dr Deborah Lee has teamed up with Get Laid Beds to weighed in on why it can be a good thing for both dog and owner.
Alleviates Anxiety and Improves Sleep Quality
Studies show the presence or cuddles with a pet can offer a calming effect for both the owner and the pet. Reducing stress and anxiety levels, promoting a feeling of support and security.
So, by having your pet be your real life Build-a-Bear, offering comfort through physical touch and even having soothing sounds like a cat's purr can work wonders for helping put you to sleep and stay asleep.”
Increased Sleep Comfort and Warmth
Your pet also provides a natural extra warmth, which with these winter months approaching, any additive to creating a cosy sleeping environment would definitely be appreciated.
Potentially Heightened Immunity
The presence of cats and dogs has been found to strengthen human immunity. This is as they influence the type and levels of our bacteria found in our home.
This can especially be seen in children and infants, as the presence of one or two dogs or cats in the early years of life can reduce the likelihood of allergies developing to furry animals in the future.
Helps Build a Stable Routine
Allowing your pets to sleep in your bed can also assist in maintaining a consistent bedtime routine for you both. Your animal most likely has a consistent sleep wake cycle that can either adjust to yours or you can adjust to theirs and have a natural alarm clock - luck you!
It Strengthens Emotional Bonding
Not that we believe you aren’t already close with your animal friend but sharing a bed with them can create an even stronger bond between you both. Spending as much time with your pet when you are home, such as by sleeping with them, helps reiterate and expand a sense of trust and companionship.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.