We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).
That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.
Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.
While every person has different needs, for slightly older dog owners it can be worth looking for a dog with a particular range of attributes.
Breeds needing less in the way of grooming and exercise are easier to care for by those with mobility issues, while dogs with the right easy-going temparament make loyal and loving companions for people living alone.
Here are 13 of the breeds that tick most - if not all - of these canine boxes.