Dogs can be wonderful companions for those of us in our golden years.

Dogs For the Elderly 2025: Here are 13 of the best breeds of adorable dog for older owners - including the loving French Bulldog 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 1st Mar 2025, 10:47 BST

These breeds of dog have all the right attributes to be beloved pets of bus pass holders.

We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

While every person has different needs, for slightly older dog owners it can be worth looking for a dog with a particular range of attributes.

Breeds needing less in the way of grooming and exercise are easier to care for by those with mobility issues, while dogs with the right easy-going temparament make loyal and loving companions for people living alone.

Here are 13 of the breeds that tick most - if not all - of these canine boxes.

The diminutive Cavalier King Charles Spaniel requires a little more grooming than other breeds of small dog, but they are quiet, intelligent, easy to train, and never happier than when they are snuggled up in your lap.

1. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The diminutive Cavalier King Charles Spaniel requires a little more grooming than other breeds of small dog, but they are quiet, intelligent, easy to train, and never happier than when they are snuggled up in your lap.

One of the smallest dog breeds, Maltese may be tiny but they are also one of the most empathetic pets and are often used as therapy dogs. They need very little outdoor exercise and even giving them their daily brush can be fairly therapeutic and relaxing.

2. Maltese

One of the smallest dog breeds, Maltese may be tiny but they are also one of the most empathetic pets and are often used as therapy dogs. They need very little outdoor exercise and even giving them their daily brush can be fairly therapeutic and relaxing.

For people with mobility issues, Pugs make the perfect pet. These little characters would rather nap on the couch that go for a run and spend most of their time indoors. They tend to be quite quiet and require very little pampering or bathing.

3. Pug

For people with mobility issues, Pugs make the perfect pet. These little characters would rather nap on the couch that go for a run and spend most of their time indoors. They tend to be quite quiet and require very little pampering or bathing.

Another breed that needs little in the way of outdoor time, French Bulldogs are easy to groom, dedicated to their owners, and make wonderful companions.

4. French Bulldog

Another breed that needs little in the way of outdoor time, French Bulldogs are easy to groom, dedicated to their owners, and make wonderful companions.

