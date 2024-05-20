Being overweight inevitably has a detrimental effect on your adorable dog's health.

It’s an issue that impacts a huge number of dogs.

It’s a worrying statistic that around half of all dogs in the UK are currently overweight - enjoying too many treats without enough calorie-burning exercise.

Obesity is behind numerous health problems that affect dogs and, ultimately, means they are likely to live shorter lives.

Vet Dr Guy Sandelowsky, who runs the pet food business Omni, is currently researching the area for a new product launch so has been doing a lot of work in the field of obesity and nutrition.

He’s answered a few questions about how to spot signs of obesity in your dog, and whether the UK has a wider 'dog obesity' problem - interestingly it’s an issue that’s even more of a problem in the summer months.

Here’s what he had to say.

Five signs your dog might be obese

Here are the telltale signs that it’s time to be concerned about your dog’s weight.

Large deposits of fat over the neck, spine and tail base.

Absence of a tucked appearance at the abdomen.

Limited ability to feel the ribs with gentle palpation/stroking due to thick layer of fat.

Prone to overheating in summer months.

Exercise intolerance and joint disease.

Why are dogs getting fatter?

We’re over feeding dogs diets that are too rich in calories and fat and not exercising them enough - the result is 1 in 2 dogs are overweight and suffering as a result.

Does the UK have a pet or dog obesity problem?

The UK has a pet obesity problem for sure. Food is used by pet owners to bond with their pets as a cultural norm, but portion sizes are too big, treats are given in excess and generally the nutrient profiles of many diets are optimised for palatability rather than health. A lot of the growing millennial population with pets are not exercising their dogs enough, many spending most of the day at work with their pets left at home and living a relatively sedentary lifestyle contributing to a positive calorie balance, predisposing to weight gain.

Can we learn from other nations who don’t have this problem?

No nation is perfect but there are reports of dogs maintaining more optimal body condition scores and weights in India, where a lot of dogs are actually fed plant-based diets mirroring that of their caregivers. They also tend to have more land to run around and burn more calories day to day compared to dogs living in cities like London.

Have vets noticed it getting worse recently?

I have noticed that dogs are getting arthritis earlier in life due to the extra weight and strain on their joints. As a vet we often turn to life long prescription pain medication to maintain these pet’s quality of Iife, but over time this can have negative consequences for their vital organs like their kidneys and liver. Sadly, obesity also predisposes dogs to other life shortening diseases like diabetes.

Are there any specific breeds we see this obesity problem with?

Some breeds are already genetically predisposed to joint disease like golden retrievers so when these become overweight, everything is accelerated. It doesn’t help that certain retrievers also have a mutated satiety gene, which basically means they never feel full! There is also a misconception that some small breeds like Jack Russells and French Bulldogs do not require much exercise due to their size, so I do see a lot of overweight smaller breeds as a result.

What can or should dog owners be doing to prevent this?

Work with your vet to calculate your dog's optimal daily calorie intake, this will vary depending on their weight, size, breed and lifestyle. Then try to ensure this calorie target is not exceeded, accounting for all food, treats and other extras like dental sticks in the daily ration. An initial monthly weight check with your vet will help to indicate if you are on track or need to make any adjustments. Choosing reputable diets that are optimised for a healthy weight helps too and of course plenty of exercise and mental stimulation to keep their metabolism up.

How far can diet help in managing dogs’ weight?