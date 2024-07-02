Dogs might need a little more care at night during hot weather to stay healthy and happy. | Canva/Getty Images

An expert has revealed some top summer bedtime preparation tips to keep your pet cool during a heatwave.

We may be having a mixed summer in Scotland, but dogs are at risk from heat stroke from temperatures as little as 20 degrees.

With over 36 million pets in the UK, over half (56 oer cent) of owners admit to letting their furry friends sleep in their bedrooms but how safe is this during a heatwave with temperatures soaring?

To help out the experts at Mattress Online have partnered with sleep expert James Wilson, and Pet Behaviour Specialist Mustafa Tshash, to reveal their safety tips on allowing pets to sleep in your bed, especially during the summer.

James Wilson, sleep expert commented: “Fundamentally to sleep well, we need to feel physically and emotionally secure - we need to feel safe. However, there are quite a few reasons why sleeping with a pet can be a problem.

“They snore, dream, move, make noises, and not forgetting they have fur which makes things a lot hotter in the bed. Not to mention lots of us sleep in relatively small beds. 65 per cent of us sleep in a double bed - if you share that with a partner you only have 68.5cm each to sleep in, and if you add a golden retriever into the middle of that, everyone is squashed.”

Here are their five top tips.

Incorporate Iced Items

Investing in high-quality, pet friendly bedding for both of you is key to cutting out co-sleeping during the hotter days. Although having your pet by your side can improve sleep, it can in fact do the opposite due to their natural body heat.

Most dogs will gravitate towards cool surfaces when they feel hot, so investing in a specially designed cooling mat can be a great option to prevent heatstroke. Some of these mats operate best after being in the freezer whilst others have a self-cooling technology. However, if you’re hoping to save this summer, try using freezer blocks or ice packs wrapped in a tea towel or blanket.

Cooling Accessories

If you find it difficult to sleep without your pet next to you, opting for dog-friendly cooling accessories may be a better choice. Items such as cooling coats, harnesses and collars all provide long lasting soothing effects as they are usually activated by water. This is because the moisture will draw out the heat from the pet’s body, naturally cooling them. These items would also work well for active dogs who still need exercise despite the hot temperatures.

However, if you would rather save some money, the cheaper alternative is to add a fan to your bedroom or their sleep space. With many homes not equipped with air conditioning, a fan will give them an extra breeze by putting frozen water bottles in front of it.

Hygiene Matters

One of the most important factors of sharing a bed with a pet is maintaining a healthy sleeping space, especially during the warmer months. Healthy dogs need to be bathed every one to three months, depending on breed, to minimise odour and oil buildup but whilst most dogs enjoy a splash, others may need encouragement. For those who avoid being bathed, dampening their coat frequently can be an effective alternative to keeping cool and clean before letting your pooch jump into the sheets.

Your bedding should be cleaned at least once a week, alongside vacuuming the mattress and surrounding area to preserve the life of your bed to keep you both healthy, but if the idea of sharing blankets puts you off, try using a designated pet blanket such as a cooling mat to keep their temperatures down. This can help keep your bed cleaner by preventing the main bedding from becoming covered in fur. It will also provide calmness, familiarity and security, easing anxiety and creating a safe sleeping zone, which will also help train your pet to sleep in the same area every night.

Prioritise Pet Health

Be alert to any signs of heatstroke by making sure your pet does not have any of the symptoms such as heavy panting, lethargy, confusion, drooling, shaking or sickness. If you spot your furry friend doing any of these worrying actions it is important to act fast and contact your vet.

However, if they just seem to be having trouble settling down at night, try to keep them cool and calm by using shaded, breezy areas for them to sleep in, popping them on top of a wet towel or cooling mat and ensuring their is enough water accessible to them or on their body such as ears, feet and head.

Training is Key

Although you might adore your pet, they need to understand boundaries to ensure a sense of personal space during the warmer nights. Using simple commands like “stay” or “down” when in close contact with your pet can help create consistency - your pooch will then know when it is time to join you on the bed which will help prevent co-sleeping habits in summer time and give you extra breathing space to stay cool.

Sticking to a bedtime routine can help your pet gain an understanding of where and how to sleep through patience and repetition, whilst creating a long-lasting bond. Using positive reinforcement can encourage good bedtime behaviour and make the experience more pleasant for both of you.

Pet Behavior Specialist, Mustafa Tshash, commented on how to cope with sharing the bed with a pet: “For many, having their four-legged friend snoozing beside them can be a source of comfort and bonding. Pets provide warmth and a sense of security, making bedtime even cosier.However, it's important to ensure that it's not affecting your sleep quality or disrupting your pet's routine.