Taking a dog on holiday can be a complicated business. | Canva/Getty Images

If you can’t bear to leave your four-legged friend behind when heading overseas, it is possible to take them with you.

With the holiday season fast approaching, many families may not wish to leave their furry members of the family behind.

Taking your pet abroad is a big decision which requires plenty of research, and while each country has their requirements for pet entry, as well as returning home, there are some questions you should always ask your vet before making a trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catrin George, animal wellbeing specialist at Animal Friends Pet Insurance, says: “No matter where you’re planning to take your pet abroad, you’ll need to book a pre-travel consultation with your vet before you go. Be sure to book this at least two months before you travel to ensure application forms can be submitted and any medicines and vaccinations can be administered with plenty of time before you leave the UK.”

Not sure what you need to check before you see the vet? Catrin reveals five questions to ask:

Is my pet fit for travel?

Catrin says: “Going abroad with your pet will be a big adjustment for them and different animal breeds may need different levels of care when travelling, so it’s important to consider your decision wisely. We would always recommend a full clinical examination of your pet to determine whether they are fit for travel.

“In some cases, leaving pets with trusted friends and family, or keeping them in registered kennels or a cattery, may be a better option.”

What documents do I need for my pet to travel?

Pet passports are no longer valid in Great Britain since Britain exited the European Union. Instead, you will need to complete an Animal Health Certificate (AHC) and Export Health Certificate (EHC)2.

Catrin says, “These health certificates can only be issued by vets who have undergone extra training to be qualified as a government recognised official veterinarian2. This ensures that your pet meets all the health requirements requested by the country you’re travelling to.”

If you’re travelling to a non-EU country, you’ll need to get an export health certificate (EHC). These differ by country so be sure to check the requirements for your destination carefully. You’ll also need to complete an export application form (EXA) if you’re in England, Scotland or Wales.3

Catrin adds, “AHCs and EHCs are lengthy documents to complete, so prepare the forms and make sure you book your appointment well in advance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are my pet’s vaccinations up to date?

Vaccination requirements differ by country and need to be recorded on your AHC. Without relevant vaccinations, your pet will not be allowed to travel to the EU, and it will cause a serious delay to your Animal Health Certificate process.

Catrin says: “At the very least, you need to make sure that your pet has been vaccinated for rabies at least 21 days before your Animal Health Certificate appointment.

“It’s also important to ask your vet if your pet’s standard vaccinations are up to date.”

Is my pet’s microchip up-to-date and working?

By law, all pets need to be microchipped before they can travel abroad.4

Catrin advises: “Even if you know your pet is microchipped, always check with your vet that this is working and reading correctly. It may also be a good idea to ask if your pet’s microchip reaches ISO standards. This will determine whether airlines, train and ferry companies can read the microchip when abroad (in the EU). If your pet’s microchip does not meet ISO standards, you may have to bring your own microchip reader when you travel2.

“It’s also good practice to check that the microchip database still holds all the correct contact information, especially phone numbers should your pet go missing.”

What preventative treatment do I need to be prepared for?

Certain diseases may be more common in the country or countries you hope to travel to.

Catrin says: “During a pre-travel consultation, ask your vet about the preventative treatment your pet can have to protect them against ticks, sandflies, heartworms and tapeworms whilst abroad. Make sure you ask your vet about how to administer these treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Outside of medical treatments, consider the other factors that may affect your pet when abroad - including, the impact of weather, change in routine and diets, as well as anxiety or travel sickness. Address any concerns or questions you have about travelling with your pet and discuss how to keep your pet happy and healthy when abroad.”

Catrin adds: “Remember: It is your responsibility to find out the requirements of travel to your specific destination, as well as for your return back to the UK. Some countries may also have additional requirements for travelling with pets that are over and above the standard, so it’s really important to thoroughly check the individual entry requirements of the specific country.”