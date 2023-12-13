Trips to the vet can be an expensive business.

The UK has launched a review into veterinary services after concerns have been raised that pet owners are paying too much in vet bills.

The review comes as the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says vet fees have risen faster than other services during the cost of living crisis.

Independent vet practices are also on the decline, says the CMA, dropping from 89 per cent in 2013 to just 45 per cent in 2021. This increase in larger corporations is impacting owners' choices and limiting the competitive prices local vets can offer.

While a standard vet consultation costs around £60 on average, emergency, out-of-hours visits can cost £200 – and additional costs, such as MRI scans or treatments, can quickly reach the thousands.

To help out Cerys Goodall, Chief Operating Officer at online vet Vetster, has shed light on the matter - and shared her tips to assist pet parents manage their finances with confidence.

Here's what she had to say.

Why the surge in costs?

The cost-of-living crisis has undeniably impacted individuals and families across the UK. Cost inflation is hitting everyone, with consumer watch dogs like the CMA being vigilant on the price increases across the board - including pet care.

While no data has been published yet, there are a few things you can do as a pet-owner to help manage your pet's total health costs.

How to manage costs without compromising care

This is where technology and innovation can play a fantastic role in helping pet owners obtain the care they need to manage their pets’ health effectively and head to their clinic when needed. So, what can you do?

Educate Yourself on the different types of Veterinary Care

Veterinary care services are now more expansive than ever. In-clinic is where surgeries, diagnostics, vaccinations and antiparasitics and your hands-on-pet examinations will happen. Hospitals are also available for emergencies and more complicated surgeries. There is now also virtual care for pets available online, where veterinarians and nurses are able to provide support to pet owners for all the questions and concerns in between physical visits.

Be Open with your Vet about what you can afford

If you are feeling the pinch at the moment, work with your vet openly to investigate if there are any more cost-effective alternatives for medications and supplies to treat your pet, without compromising quality or care. Many clinics offer monthly payment services to help manage expenses throughout the year which include your annual check-up, vaccines and flea and tick medication. They can also help you to make a decision about pet insurance to find a solution that will minimise the potential of future costs like dental work, spay/neuter, accidents and surgeries.

Develop a Preventive Care Programme

Preventing health issues before they escalate can significantly reduce long-term costs. The best way to do this is to develop a preventative care programme with your veterinarian that consists of regular check-ups, vaccinations, and early disease detection. At Vetster, our veterinarians have a key focus on creating care plans that suit you and your pet’s health needs and your budget.

Take Advantage of Free Resources Where Possible