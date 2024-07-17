Following a few simple tips can make sure your dog is comfortable during car journeys. | Canva/Getty Images

Hitting the road with your pup this summer? Here’s what you need to think about before heading off.

From a quick drive to the park to a road trip across the country, motorists are often joined by their four-legged friends in the car – especially during the summer months.

But some dogs can get anxious in the car - causing a headache for those who want to take their pup on holiday with them.

So, to help both drivers and their pups enjoy stress-free road trips this summer, the motoring experts at Macklin Motors have shared five essential tips to follow.

Here’s their advice.

Gradually introduce your pooch to the car

Start by walking your dog near the car with the engine off, rewarding them with treats for staying calm. Once they are comfortable, let them sit inside the car with the engine still off, and continue to reward their calm behaviour.

When they seem at ease, take a short drive, no longer than 15 minutes around the block. As your pup grows comfortable, slowly increase the duration of your drives, rewarding calm behaviour. If your puppy shows signs of anxiety, scale back the travel time and patiently retry, allowing them to build up their confidence at their own pace.

Create a comfortable space

Making the car comfortable for your dog will help ease any nerves they may have when travelling, keeping them calm and settled throughout the journey.

There are a few different options for creating a comfortable space for your pup – you could place their favourite blanket on the seat, or you can even purchase a backseat dog bed specifically for the car. For smaller dogs, a dog travel crate that can be stored in the car boot is a good option.

You can also use calming sprays in the car beforehand which can sometimes help calm your pup.

Invest in a pet-friendly seat belt

You wouldn’t allow an ordinary passenger to ride in your car without their seat belt on and the same applies to your dog too.

In fact, not restraining your pup properly contradicts the Highway Code and can lead to fines of up to £5,000. The Highway Code states that animals should be

suitably restrained while in a vehicle so that they don’t distract the driver or cause injury to themselves or others.

A dog seat belt or harness will ensure your dog is safely secured and reduces the risk of them distracting you while driving. These belts are adjustable and come in a range of sizes to suit different dog breeds. If you aren’t sure which harness or belt is right for your dog, then your local pet shop should be able to assist.

Take regular breaks on long journeys

Taking regular breaks every few hours for stretching, hydration, and toilet stops is crucial for maintaining comfort during a car journey.

It’s also important to monitor your dog for signs of car sickness or anxiety. Symptoms of travel-related stress include panting, whining, persistent barking, pacing, or trying to escape. When travelling with your pooch, you must always allow time in your journey to stop for an extra break.

For any car journeys, particularly those longer trips, remember to travel with water so your dog can stay hydrated while in the car. This is especially important if it is a hot day, or they have been on a long walk that you’re driving home from.

Don’t leave your dog alone

The temperature inside a car can reach almost double of that outside – so even if it doesn’t seem like a particularly warm day, there are risks that your dog may overheat inside a vehicle. Therefore, when you park up somewhere, try to let your pup out of the car as soon as possible.