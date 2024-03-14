Dog thefts have been on the rise in recent years.

With pet theft reported to be on the increase in the UK, Dogs Trust, the UK’s leading dog welfare charity, has issued guidance to owners in a bid to prevent much loved dogs from being separated from their families.

According to a recent report by Direct Line, 2,290 dogs were stolen across the UK in 2023 - a six per cent increase on 2022. However, despite the very distressing nature of having a dog stolen, pet theft is not a specific crime.

Currently, the crime of stealing a dog is treated in the same way as the theft of household items such as phones and bikes, without considering the huge emotional impact losing a pet has on families and individuals.

For many years, Dogs Trust has called for harsher penalties to deter those who profit from the theft of dogs.

A Proposed Private Members Bill in The Scottish Parliament, the Dog Abduction (Scotland) Bill, has been introduced by Maurice Golden MSP and is awaiting Stage One. If successful, this would see Dog Theft become a specific offence.

In the meantime to help owners reduce the risk of their dog being stolen, Dogs Trust has issued advice on how to beat the criminals, and what to do if the worst happens.

Maria Murray, Associate Director Prevention and Community Engagement at Dogs Trust, explained: “Having your beloved pet stolen is an extremely stressful, often heart-breaking experience. For many owners, pets are members of the family, and being separated from them, without knowing where they are, is devastating.

“It’s disappointing to hear that pet theft is on the rise, but by following a few simple tips, you can reduce the chances of this despicable crime happening to you.

How can I stop my dog being stolen?

Here's how to make it as difficult as possible for the dog thieves:

Ensure your house and property boundaries are secure – keep your dog in and intruders out.

Keep an eye on your dog when they are in the garden and never leave them unsupervised.

Do you post pictures of your dog on social media? If so, regularly review your privacy settings and make sure your address can’t be identified from your posts.

When exercising your dog, always keep them in sight and pay attention to what they are doing. If exercising your dog off lead, make sure they have good recall and come back to you when you call them, regardless of where they are.

Never leave your dog unattended in a public place - even if it's just for a minute.

Likewise, never leave your dog alone in a car. As well as the risk of being stolen, they can also easily overheat, even if the weather is cold or mild.

Make sure your dog is searchable in case the worst should happen. Ensure your dog is wearing a tag with your name, phone number and address on it, and make sure your dog is microchipped. Let your database provider know if any of your contact details change, and keep up-to-date, clear photos of your dog, making sure to show any distinctive features.

What should I do if my dog is stolen?