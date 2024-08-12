Most dogs love going for a dip to cool off. | Canva/Getty Images

Here’s what you need to be thinking about before taking your pup for a dip.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the weather finally looking like it’s improving, many of us will be eager to enjoy it and our beloved pets are no exception.

Swimming can be a great way for dogs to exercise, cool off and have some fun in the sun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, with not all rivers meeting good ecological health standards, ensuring your dog is enjoying safe waters is essential.

One of the UK’s largest vet-run suppliers, Pet Drugs Online, shares five tips on how to keep your dog happy and safe while cooling off those paws this summer.

Finding the perfect swimming spot

Finding safe swimming spots is crucial to your pet’s health. Always check local water quality reports to identify clean, safe spots for your pet to swim. Apps and websites like Swim Guide and the Environment Agency’s water quality reports can provide real-time updates on water safety.

When looking for a swimming spot for your dog you want to choose spots with gentle currents, especially if your dog is not a strong swimmer. Avoid spots known for contamination such as pollution and blue-green algae that is toxic to dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Popular swimming locations include dog swimming pools, beaches with calm waters, shallow rivers or streams, and lakes. Always check the weather conditions before heading out to avoid swimming in stormy weather as rough seas and strong winds can be dangerous for both you and your dog.

Choosing the right water for your dog’s swimming abilities

Not all pets are natural swimmers and water depth can pose a significant risk. Before you let your pet swim, test the water depth yourself. Using a depth map app such as Navonics or simply using a stick can prevent accidents.

Look for areas where the water gradually deepens and have a clear entry and exit. This will allow your dog to get into water with ease and at their own speed, reducing the risk of stepping into deep water and panic. Smooth surfaces along entry and exit points can prevent injuries to your dog’s paws and give them a firmer grip for getting out.

Swimming prep

Dogs that regularly swim in wild water should be up to date on vaccinations, including those for leptospirosis, to protect against potential waterborne illnesses. Additionally, before each swim session, carefully inspect your dog for cuts, abrasions, or any signs of infection. Clear away any debris that could harbour bacteria and ensure their paws are free from any small wounds that may become infected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just like humans, our pets can get sunburned, so apply pet-safe suncream to exposed areas such as the nose, ears, belly and thighs. This is especially important for short-haired breeds.

Don’t forget to pack an absorbent dog towel to dry them off after their swim, helping to prevent skin irritation and infections.

Post-swim care

After a swim, thoroughly check your pet for injuries, debris, or irritation to prevent discomfort and infections. Dry their ears carefully and rinse their eyes if they’ve been in salty or chlorinated water to remove irritants and maintain eye health.

Finally, rinse their entire body to remove chlorine, salt, or chemicals, and use a shampoo to cleanse and restore their skin barrier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to do if your pet gets into trouble

If your pet encounters trouble while swimming, quick action is crucial to ensure their safety and well-being. If you notice signs of distress, immediately call for help if needed and gently guide your dog towards the shore or a safe exit point.

Avoid putting yourself at risk, use a floatation device or any nearby object that may help support your pet in the water. Once out of the water assess their condition carefully and seek veterinary assistance if they show any signs of injury or unusual behaviour. Have a pet first aid kit on hand for minor injuries and know the location of the nearest emergency vet.