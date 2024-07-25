Dogs' noses can be particularly susceptible to sunburn. | Canva/Getty Images

They may be (largely) covered in fur but our four-legged friends still need to be careful in the sun.

It’s summer (although it maybe doesn’t feel like that in Scotland at the moment), meaning we’re all spending more time outside.

And if you have a pet dog then you’ll be enjoying going for more walks in the sun with your four-legged friend, making sure to pop on some suntan lotions to stop your skin from burning.

You might not realise that there’s a chance that your dog could also get burned.

Dr Scott Miller, vet for vet-approved dog food brand Barking Heads on doggy sunburn. explains: “Dogs can suffer from sunburn. However, it is more prevalent in dogs with thin coats or light fur. We all know how painful sunburn can be, and it’s no different for our furry friends. They are most likely to get sunburnt on their nose, eyelids, tummy and ears. All areas are vital for your pup's comfortable day-to-day living. So it’s important to keep them protected.”

Here’s his advice.

What are the signs of sunburn in dogs?

The signs of sunburn are easy to spot. If you’ve just had hot weather, then notice these symptoms your pup may be suffering from sunburn:

Crusting of the skin

Flaking of the skin

Itching

Redness

Blisters

What should you do if your dog gets sunburnt?

Like with humans, there are different levels of sunburn, so depending on the severity of the symptoms above, you may need a trip to the vet or be able to help your pup from the comfort of your home. You should contact your pet regardless so they can tell you what next steps to take.

For severe sunburn, you should take your dog to the vet where they can be seen for their wounds and proper treatment will be taken.

With mild sunburn, you may be able to get away with treating your pet with cold compresses, protective clothing, and sunscreen when you have to go outside with your dog.

How can I stop my dog from getting sunburnt?

The best way to treat sunburn is to prevent it. The best way to prevent sunburn is to keep your dog out of the sun. If you’re worried about them not getting the time to exercise outdoors, you can always take them early in the morning when the sun is still low or later in the evening when the sun is starting to go down. Just avoid the midday sun as the sun is at its highest point, and your dog will be exposed to the light and UV.

Can I use sunscreen on my dog?