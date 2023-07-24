Dog owners love taking pictures of their pets.

It seems the UK’s ten million dog owners find their adorable pups to be exceptionally photogenic - a recent survey found that a third of us have more pictures of our pup than our children or partners.

To help you take the perfect paw-trait of your four-legged friend pet brand PetSafe has teamed up with Venture Photography Studios to share eight top tips for capturing the best image using your phone or digital camera.

PetSafe’s Rob Steele said: “We know that for most dog owners, pets are treasured members of our families - loved just as much as the humans in our lives – and they snap the special and everyday moments shared, so their memories with them will last a lifetime."

Here are the top tips according to Alicia Hall, Venture Photography Studio’s Art Director.

Make sure there’s lots of natural light

Light is really important when it comes to taking good photographs. The ‘golden hour’ – just after sunrise and before sunset – works really well as the natural light is redder, the sky glows and the sun is at a perfect position in the sky. But always have your back to it as you shoot, so that shadows don’t fall across the photo.

And if you’re taking photos inside, the best lighting will come from a window or a doorway. But make sure it’s indirect and that the sun doesn’t shine right into the window.

Have his favourite treats to hand

Most dogs are won over by either toys or treats – or both. Hold his preferred option close to him to attract his attention and then shoot in burst mode whilst he waits for it. Wave it under his nose and move it upwards – he’ll probably follow it and gaze up at you– creating precious seconds to get your shots. To keep him interested, offer regular rewards.

Choose your backdrop carefully

A good background is another important consideration when taking a good dog photo. If you’re after an outdoors shot that captures their personality, take them to their favourite park or field. If you’re indoors, surround them with some of their favourite toys or catch them in their most-loved spot.

Also pick places that complement your canine’s appearance. If he has beautiful brown eyes, take a photo of him indoors, on wooden floorboards or against a wall painted in a shade that coordinates. Outside, this could be on fallen autumn leaves.

Think on that you don’t have to always use natural settings for stunning dog photography. Look out for other quirkier backgrounds – bright colours, graffiti and street art often work really well to create a vibrant colour splash portrait.

Look for places – or use people - to frame your pet

Photographs where the dog features within some natural or artificial frames can be really striking. This could be anywhere – from peeking out from flowers or bushes or spindles on beds or staircases. Or frame him amongst his favourite people.

Get down low to your pet

We’re all used to seeing dogs from above, which can make photos from this angle a little less striking – not to mention unlikely to truly bring to life his personality up close. So, shoot them in their world and from their perspective – from down below. Kneel, crouch or lie down to take photos from their eye level or even lower, where you can get the best view of their expressions. Switching up perspective in this way can transform ordinary, run-of-the-mill shots into interesting, eye-catching photos.

Get your dog to look up to capture adorable doe eyed pictures

Eyes are a really important part of portrait composition – it’s the eyes, more than any other part of the image, which convey, enchant and make us feel connected to our dog. So, when photographing your dog, auto-focus on the eyes to make sure they’re sharp and that his expression becomes the focal point of your image. The more expression and personality you can glean in his eyes, the more engaging his photos will be.

Capture your pet’s personality with what – or who - they love most

The best photos of dogs are taken when they’re doing what they love most – this may be lying in a comfy spot, chasing a ball around a field or snuggling with their favourite family member or furry sibling Snap him then.

And if your dog loves balls, going to the park and cuddles, drop these words into your sentences whilst you photograph him.

Play games and capture your pet having fun

Use your photoshoot as bonding time with your dog. If you want to portray your pup’s smile, get them excited! Taking them for a quick run around the garden or some quality time playing with their favourite toy is sure to get them smiling in no time. Then go with the flow, have fun and see where it takes you - some of the best shots aren’t actually planned at all.