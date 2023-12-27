A few simple tips will help even the most anxious young dog cope with the noise and colour of Hogmanay.

Dogs and fireworks are not always a great combination at New Year.

Hogmanay is a time for celebration, with fireworks lighting up the night sky, but we can’t forget about our furry friends who are often left terrified by the unexpected loud noises.

Their well-developed senses means that they experience sound and light on a completely different level to their owners, which often leaves them anxious and disoriented.

A puppy who is anxious or stressed will give indicators through body language.

Some of these include; panting, shaking, hiding and having their ears being flat at the back of their head.

To help keep your pup calm Lorna Winter, co-founder and head of training at Zigzag, has shared her top tips on how you can help reduce your puppies' firework fear on New Year’s Eve.

Here's what she had to say.

Do not ignore your scared puppy

As with most things, ignoring it won’t mean it goes away. Do not ignore your puppy or their anxiety. When dealing with a dog that’s scared of fireworks, it’s important not to assume the behaviour will go away on its own. Our pups rely on us for support, so if you have an anxious pup it is vital to not leave them alone as this fear can unfortunately turn into a phobia if not supported.

Walk your dog during daylight hours

Avoid walking your puppy during times when fireworks are likely to be let off to help reduce their anxiety. Exercising your dog during the day will also mean they will be more tired in the evening so they will be more likely to relax and remain less anxious.

Muffle out the sound

While we won’t be able to drown out the sounds of fireworks entirely; muffling to block the noise outside will help your puppy to relax. Playing ambient or classical music will help to distract your puppy with pleasant sounds, reminding them they are safe! You can also use a white noise machine or turn up your television volume - this allows the puppy to have a more constant level of noise.

Create a safe space for your pup

Your anxious puppy may run and hide in a smaller corner in order to feel secluded and safe from the outside world. By making a safe space for your puppy you can easily keep an eye on their whereabouts and behaviour. Add their favourite blankets and toys for extra support and cuddles.

Distract and play!

In order for your puppy to feel safe they need to know that their owner is unbothered by the sounds too and therefore do not need to feel threatened. See if your puppy will play with you like normal by offering interactive feeders and chew toys.

Use anxiety wraps

