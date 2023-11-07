With the sad news that the world's oldest dog has passed away, we're looking at the best ways to keep your four-legged friend in your life for the longest time possible.

A few simple tips can ensure your dog lives as long a life as possible.

Guiness World Records recently announced that Bobi, who lived in the Portuguese village of Conqueiros, had died at the age of 31.

He was certified as the world's oldest dog in February 2023 and over 100 people celebrated his 31st birthday at a party three months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since many dogs don't reach their 30s, this might have sparked curiosity among pet owners worldwide who might be looking for ways to increase the longevity of their beloved animal companions.

To help out veterinarian Athena Gaffud, from Veterinarians.org has shared her tips on increasing a dog’s lifespan.

Here's what she had to say.

Preventive Health Care and Regular Veterinary Visits

Veterinarians can diagnose some congenital diseases even in young puppies. Preventive care is important to stop possible complications and improve the overall health of your dog. Preventive health care also includes vaccines that give dogs protection from common dog diseases.

Healthy and Balanced Diet

Dogs are omnivores so make sure they are getting a healthy and balanced diet from meat and plants. If you are buying commercial dog food, ensure that it is high quality and AAFCO certified. Always check the ingredients and other pertinent details such as manufacturing and expiration date. Do your best not to over or under-feed your dog.

Dental Care

Periodontal disease could cause bacteremia and heart problems. The teeth and gums could be a point of entry for bacteria. The poor dental state could also affect the eating habits of your dog. If something is painful within the oral cavity, their food intake may decrease leading to malnutrition which creates a ripple effect on their overall health.

Find the Right Breed

Different breeds have different personalities and demands. Make sure that you choose a dog that you can get along with easily and that matches your lifestyle. Depression, separation anxiety, and boredom could have a great impact on a dog’s overall health.

Supplements

Supplements are made available to dogs not to treat a certain disease but to improve their health and their quality of life.

CBD

Can Help: CBD works on the endocannabinoid system of dogs which could help improve their overall health. Many scientific researches have shown the improvements made by CBD in cases of osteoarthritis, anxiety, and many others.

Teach Emergency Cues

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Training your dog how to follow orders in case of emergencies such as fire, storm, or other catastrophic events could help save their lives.

Certain Breeds Live Longer