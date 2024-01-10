With another cold snap on the way and warmer weather still months away, should we give out adorable dogs a little extra insulation on the daily walk?

Some breeds of dog - like the pug - can benefit from a jacket in winter.

Dog jackets are not very much in fashion - coming in all sizes, shapes and colours.

They make our pets look extra-cute but also serve a serious purpose to keep them warm in wintry weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But when should you wrap your pet up and can wearing a jacket sometimes do more harm than good?

To help owners out British clothing retailer Joules has partnered with veterinarian Dr. Paola Cuevas to reveal the benefits of keeping your furry friend wrapped up warm this winter, as well as safety advice for when it is not recommended.

It shouldn’t be overlooked that just like us dogs feel the cold. Dr Paola explains: "When the environmental temperature is too cold dogs are at risk of developing hypothermia, so like humans, it is important that we use coats to preserve heat in their bodies during winter.

"A dog's natural coat serves much more than just their looks and there are many reasons to keep it in top shape and one way to do this is by putting them in a winter coat."

At what temperature does my dog need a coat?

There are certain temperatures to look out for when your dog will require an extra layer.

As a general rule, when the temperature drops below 7°C, you should keep an eye on your dog and consider a jacket if you go outside, especially if your dog is small or has a thin coat.

At 0°C and below, most dogs will need a jacket and at -7°C every dog runs the risk of hypothermia and should definitely be provided an insulating winter jacket and booties if they need to go outside.

Which dogs need a coat?

Factors like size and coat quality should be used to decide when dogs should wear a physical coat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smaller dogs who have a larger surface-to-total body volume ratio will lose body temperature easily and need some insulation to avoid suffering from hypothermia.

A dog's coat length, quality, and thickness will also be a consideration when deciding if they need a jacket.

No matter the body size or coat, what is a fact is that when temperatures get too cold a dog’s health is at risk. They are just like us, able to thermoregulate up to a certain degree and you want to avoid exposing them to unnecessary risk or suffering.

Coat vs bathing

Some dog owners have stated that one benefit of putting their furry friend in a coat is that it keeps them clean and saves them from having to wash their dog after every walk.

It might be easier to wash a dog coat/jacket rather than to bathe a dog. However, the frequency of a dog's bathing should depend on their specific coat (fur/hair) needs.

Each dog is different, depending on its environment, kind of fur, or activity level it will need more or fewer baths. The average dog should be bathed once a month, but some can go up to six weeks.

A coat/jacket on the other hand can be cleaned more frequently so depending on a dog’s specific behaviour and the environment they spend time in this could definitely be a clever strategy, for some but not all dogs.

When shouldn’t my dog wear a coat?

It’s equally as important to ensure that dogs don’t wear coats in certain conditions too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs shouldn’t wear coats when it is too hot, and the coat makes it worse for them as dogs are also susceptible to overheating.