These are the top canine earners of the year.

Jiffpom has earnings that most humans could only dream of.

Dogs are big business online these days, with around 12 million Brits following other people's pets on social media and the overall market for pet products reaching close to £8 billion a year.

Premium dog harness company Barkridges have carried out research that reveals the highest earning dog-fluencers of 2023 on Instagram and TikTok - and their findings reveal that top dogs can earn a small fortune.

Examining engagement rates, follower counts and estimated earnings per post as well as calculating sponsorship and advertising deals for each influencer, the data shows that business is booming for dog influencers, with combined estimated earnings totaling over £5,000,000 in 2023.

Comparing the potential earnings for influencers on TikTok and Instagram, the study finds that surprisingly, dog influencers are earning more on Instagram with average earnings per post at £30,619, compared to £19,375 on TikTok.

Here are the top 10 most influential pups - and how much they earn.

Jiffpom - £930,000

With profiles spanning across Instagram, TikTok and Youtube, Jiff the pomeranian was named the most followed animal on social media last year, and it seems the cute little character has clawed in nearly £1Million this year on just Instagram alone. His popularity has spilt onto Tiktok, where he has 20.4 million followers, despite not posting a single thing.

What About Bunny - £830,000

With 8.3 million followers on Tiktok, Bunny the dog became TikTok ‘famous’ in 2020 after posts of her using her ability to push buttons to “speak” went viral. Since making international news, Bunny is now the second highest-earning dog influencer in the ranking with estimated earnings at £830,000 this year.

A Guy and a Golden - £750,000

TikTok’s comedy duo A Guy and a Golden continue to bring cheer to their 7.5 million fans, with lighthearted skits that seem to nearly always go viral. Looking at engagement rates, it’s little wonder the account is on 42%, the 4th highest score in the study and ranks third on sponsorship deals generating £750,000.

Doug the Pug - £610,000

As potentially the most famous pug on TikTok, Doug the Pug has gained a loyal fan base of 6.1 million followers. His cute content and daily uplifters might be why he’s 4th in the study, earning an estimated £610,000 this year

Maya Polar Bear - £570,000

Possibly the fluffiest and cutest dog duo on TikTok, these dogs are undeniably popular with an estimated £570,000 generated from this account this year.

Dog and his Boomer - £490,000

Nearly five million people follow the adventures of Nala the seizure alert service dog and her veteran 'boomer' owner. They made just short of half a million pounds in 2023.

Lady And The Blues - £230,000

Lady is a four year old Golden Retriever "living her best life in sunny California". Her upbeat and positive videos on TikTok are watched by 2.3 million followers and she can attract up to £10,000 per post.

Crusoe the Dachshund - £230,000

Crusoe the Dachshund is a 14 year old black and tan dachshund from the Canadian city of Ottawa who loves to dress up as characters including chef, superhero, captain, fisherman, golfer, hockey player, jazz man, and accountant. His fun videos on TikTok have attracted 2.3 million followers

Loki the Wolfdog - £190,000

Loki is from the American city of Denver, Colorado and is a husky/arctic wolf/malamute mix. He has 1.9 milion followers on Instagram where he has earned around £190,000 this year.

Tuna the Chiweenie - £190,000