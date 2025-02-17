We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to particular health issues.

One common canine disorder is hip dysplasia – when the dog’s hip ball and socket joint doesn’t fit or develop properly, causing it to rub and grind instead of sliding smoothly.

The condition results in the deterioration of the hip over time, causing pain and drastically reduce a dog’s quality of life.

Here are 13 least breeds of dog genetically predisposed to suffering hip dysplasia.

1 . Saint Bernard The Saint Bernard is prone to a range of joint degenerative disorders due to its huge size - being that heavy is guaranteed to put strain on the doggy joints. Keeping a dog at a healthy weight is one of the best ways to minimise the risk of developing such issues. | Canva/Getty Images

2 . Labrador Retriever A combination of a large frame, genetic predisposition and weight distribution mean that lovable Labrador Retrievers commonly develop hip dysplasia. Symptoms of the condition include walking with a limp, lack of interest in exercise, reluctance to climb stairs, and a clicking sound when walking. It's not stopped them being the UK's - and the world's - favourite breed of dog. | Canva/Getty Images

3 . Golden Retriever What is true of the Labrador Retriever tends to also be the case for their close counsin the Golden Retriever. This includes the Lab's many positive attributes, but also the tendency to have hip problems. Some dogs show signs of the issue as early as just a few months old, while others show no problems until they are much older. | Canva/Getty Images