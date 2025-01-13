Dog Frostbite and Hypothermia: Expert advice on symptoms of cold weather conditions - and treatment

Dogs often enjoy playing in the snow, but you need to be careful as cold weather can lead to hypothermia and frostbite in dogs. | Canva/Getty Images

Dogs can suffer from these potentially-lethal conditions during chilly winters.

The last week has seen UK temperatures plummeting, with a low of -18.9 recorded in northern Scotland.

When the weather gets freezing, it’s easy to forget that our furry friends can suffer from the cold just as we do.

While a dog’s coat can offer some natural insulation, extreme weather can pose serious risks, including frostbite and hypothermia.

Recognising the signs early is crucial to protecting your pet's health and even their life.

To help out Sean McCormack, the Head Vet at Tails.com, has explored the warning signs of frostbite and hypothermia in dogs, what to do in an emergency, and practical tips to keep your four-legged friend safe and warm throughout the cold weather.

What is frostbite?

Frostbite occurs when a dog’s skin and underlying tissues freeze due to prolonged exposure to extremely cold temperatures. It most commonly affects areas with less fur or fat, such as ears, tail, paw pads, and nose.

What are the symptom of frostbite?

Here are the most common signs of frostbite:

Pale or greyish skin

Cold and hard skin

Swelling

Blisters or ulcers

Pain or sensitivity

Blackened skin

What to do if your dog has frostbite?

If you notice these signs in your dog, there could be a chance they have frostbite. You should get your dog to a warm and safe location immediately.

Use lukewarm water (not hot) to gently warm the affected area.

Avoid direct heat sources like hairdryers; do not rub or massage your dog, as rubbing can damage frozen tissues.

Once warmed up, you should seek veterinary assistance as soon as possible because even if symptoms seem mild, frostbite requires professional care.

What is hypothermia?

Similarly to frostbite, hypothermia occurs when a dog’s body temperature drops below normal due to prolonged exposure to cold weather. Small, elderly, or short-haired breeds are particularly vulnerable when freezing weather strikes.

What are the symptoms of hypothermia?

The symptoms vary depending on the severity of the case, as follows:

Mild hypothermia: Shivering (a natural response to cold), cold ears, paws, or tail and lethargy or a reluctance to move.

Moderate hypothermia: intense shivering or shivering that won’t stop, weakness and clumsiness, pale gums or slowed breathing.

Severe hypothermia: Stiffness and muscle weakness, dilated pupils or difficulty breathing, and unconsciousness.

What to do if your dog has hypothermia?

If your dog is suffering from hypothermia, you should initially start by wrapping them up in warm blankets or towels. You can use heating pads or bottles wrapped in a cloth to warm the body, focusing on the chest and abdomen.

If your dog is conscious, provide lukewarm water to drink.