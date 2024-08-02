It's good to know what to do should your dog collapse. | Canva/Getty Images

This advice could just save your dog’s life.

It’s finally starting to look and feel a bit more like summer, but with the warmer weather comes a host of hazards for our beloved pet dogs.

To help pet parents look after their dogs over the coming months, Animal Friends Pet Insurance has partnered with Dr Samantha Webster, Director of Clinical Operations at Joii Pet Care, to reveal the potential dangers for dogs at this time of year.

And, should the worst happen Dani Hickman, Director at Dog First Aid Training Ltd, has advised how to perform CPR on your pooch in the event of an emergency.

Summer hazards for pet parents to look out for

Water

Whilst water can be a source of enjoyment for dogs, in some circumstances, it can present as a hazard. Aside from the wider-known risk of drowning, which remains the top safety concern2 to pooches when swimming, both water intoxication3 and contaminated water can also pose problems.

Dr Webster explains: “Many dogs like to play in water, especially in the warmer months, and as a result, they can inhale large volumes of water in short amounts of time, leading to what’s known as water intoxication. Put simply, this results in them experiencing an electrolyte imbalance and in severe cases can cause hyponatremia, which is defined as abnormally low levels of sodium.

“Symptoms can include but aren’t limited to lethargy, vomiting, bloating, loss of coordination, and in worse cases seizures. It’s important that dogs don’t spend too much time in water, take regular breaks on surrounding land, and are monitored at all times.

When out on walks, some pooches will be drawn to bodies of water such as ponds, lakes, and rivers, and these are often home to bacteria, toxins, and parasites, which can be harmful to our furry friends.

Dr Webster says: “Drinking or swimming in these areas can lead to gastrointestinal issues, skin concerns, as well as other illnesses, depending on what they’ve been exposed to. Not only that, but being in and out of water can cause moisture to get trapped in a dog’s ears, creating an environment for bacteria to thrive, resulting in painful infections.

“While serious sickness in this instance can be rare, it’s important for pet owners to know the signals, in case they are met with an emergency situation. Symptoms can range from sickness, shivering, and rashes to respiratory failure. If there is concern after a dog has been swimming, be sure to check in with your vet.”

Balls

It’s no secret that summer and sport go hand-in-hand but when it comes to dogs and balls, pet owners should proceed with caution as not all are suitable for playtime4.

Dr Webster expands: “Choking, as well as intestinal blockages, and even dental issues can arise as a result of interacting with balls that aren’t the right size for the breed or that are made from a hazardous material.

“Balls that are too small can easily be swallowed or get stuck in the throat, leading to choking. Or, if it’s a ball that can be ripped up and ingested, such as a tennis ball, this can cause blockages in the intestines, which can lead to emergency surgery to have it removed. Symptoms to look out for are loss of appetite, lethargy, and vomiting.”

Certain types of plastic and rubber balls can pose risks to a dog’s teeth too. Dr Webster continues: “Worn, fractured, and cracked teeth can all arise as a result of dog’s getting their mouths on balls that are too hard or tough. To avoid this, you should always opt for toys that are made from non-toxic and non-abrasive materials.”

When deciding if a ball is the right size for your dog5, it’s important to remember that there’s not a one-size-fits-all approach, as dogs will vary in height and weight. As a guide, the ball should be large enough for them to carry in their mouth without being able to accidentally swallow it.

Insects

With summer temperatures comes more insects, and while they are important for our ecosystems, their bites and stings can pose a problem when they come into contact with pets. Like humans, if stung or bitten by an insect, some dog’s will experience itching and pain, and in some instances, can have an allergic reaction.

Dr Webster shares the signs to look out for: “Symptoms can range from mild swelling and itching to more severe difficulties with breathing, excessive drooling, and consciousness. If your dog has come into contact with a sting or bite and is showing any of these signs, please contact your vet immediately.”

How to perform CPR on a dog

In some emergency cases, pet owners will need to administer first aid to their dogs, and it’s important that they know how to perform CPR correctly and safely, for both themselves and the animal in need.

Dani Hickman, Director at Dog First Aid Training Ltd shares a five step process for performing CPR on a dog:

Assessment of consciousness

Approach the dog safely, from the head area, so they can see you coming. Call their name and clap your hands to see if they respond. If there is no response, check for a response to touch. If it is your own dog, get down at dog level and tap their back with the back of your hand. If it is not your dog, tap them with your foot to avoid the risk of being bitten in the face.

Checking a dog’s pulse

If there is no response to sound or touch, the next step is to check if the dog has a pulse. Place three fingers on the mid-thigh on the inside of the rear leg, where you should be able to feel the femoral artery pulsing. Alternatively place one hand on the dog's chest to see if you can feel a heartbeat.

Starting compressions

If you’ve been unable to locate a pulse or heartbeat, you’ll need to deliver two minutes of chest compressions, at a rate of 100-120 per minute. Ideally the dog will be on their right side so you have access to the heart on the left.

If the dog weighs under 10kg your hands should be placed on the heart. For a dog over 10kg, place your hands on the highest part of the ribcage as the dog is lying on i's side. Interlace your hands, position your shoulders above the dog and keep your elbows locked.

If in doubt, there are popular songs such as Staying Alive, Nellie the Elephant, and Another One Bites the Dust that you can play in your head to help keep you in time.

ABC

Following the 2 minutes of compressions we need to check our ABCs:

A - airway - open the mouth and check for any obstructions which you should remove

B - breathing - hold your hand in front of the dog's nose to see if you can feel breath - you can also watch the chest to see if it is rising/falling

C - circulation - check the dog's circulation again but feeling for the femoral pulse of for a heartbeat

Compressions and breaths

If the dog does not have a pulse and is not breathing we need to continue with compressions and deliver rescue breaths as follows for up to 20 mins:

30 compressions

2 rescue breaths

30 compressions

2 rescue breaths

30 compressions

2 rescue breaths

Check pulse and breathing

Repeat if pulse and breathing not present