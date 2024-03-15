It's a sad fact that some pets can suffer from anxiety.

March is Pet Anxiety Month and RSPCA research shows that eight out of 10 pets find it hard to cope when alone.

In 2022, it was reported that 74 per cent of dogs – as many as 8.8 million show behaviours indicating anxiety or depression, with 18 per cent displaying symptoms weekly.

To help owners of nervous pets Rachel Payne, Registered Veterinary Nurse at Nutravet, has shared the different types of anxiety pets suffer from - and how to deal with them.

Rachel explained: “Stress and anxiety can affect animals in different ways. Loud noises, changes in their environment and being alone are often common causes of anxiety in dogs particularly.

“Pets can also show signs of anxiety in different ways, so knowing how to spot anxiety in your pet and what is causing it can help to manage the stress. In some pet’s it could lead to other health problems, such as cystitis in cats. If you’re worried about your pet’s behaviour, it’s important to speak to your vet who is can offer advice.”

Here's what she had to say.

Types of anxiety

Fear related anxiety

This is a common form of anxiety for pets and can be caused by loud noises, strange people or animals, visual stimuli such as hats or bright colours, new or strange environments, specific situations like vet visits or car journeys or floor surfaces. Some dogs may only have brief reactions to these kinds of stimuli, but they may also affect pets consequently. At various times of the year, such as Bonfire Night, many animals find fireworks scary and pet owners often see them frozen in fear. In the most dangerous circumnutates, some pets also dart from them home and cane become lost.

Age-related anxiety

This can affect older dogs and can be associated with dementia or senile moments. They may seem more anxious than normal and more fearful of unfamiliar people or places.

Separation anxiety

Separation anxiety is common in dogs who are not used to being away from their owner. If left home alone for a few hours some dogs can become nervous, and this can be shown in a variety of ways.

To help calm stressed pets

Create a safe zone

Make sure your pet has a den or a spot they can retreat to if they start to feel anxious. For your cat, make sure that there are plenty of places available to sleep or hide in peace.

High areas for cats

Provide high accessible areas for your cat, such as shelves or on top of furniture. This allows them to feel safe, whilst still being able to watch and feel included in the family.

Exercise your dog regularly

Stress and anxiety can sometimes create uncontrollable energy. Taking your dog for regular walks or encouraging your cat to play and go outside can help to relieve some of that energy.

Keep to your routine

Fixed routines can help to keep your pet calm. Any changes to your normal household routine can upset and stress your pet. Stick to the same feeding and walk routine and stay calm yourself. Pets can pick up when you’re anxious and that could in turn cause them stress.

Distract your pet

Try to keep your anxious dog or cat occupied. Use toys to play with your pet and keep them focused on something else. Play will also help to use up energy and they may sleep through the stressful situation.

Scratch posts

Make sure that your cat has access to a scratch post to relieve boredom and anxiety. Stressful situations might make them scratch your furniture if they don’t have a suitable place to do it.

Multi-cat households

If you have more than one cat, make sure that you have at least one litter box per cat. Ensure that your cat also has somewhere to retreat to and get away from any other pets.

Don’t shout at your pet

If they do anything out of the ordinary due to stress, such as toilet in the house or scratch furniture, refrain from shouting at them. Reward their positive behaviour with treats and ignore any unwanted behaviour. This can be a reaction to how they feel in a situation and shouting at them could lead to further stress and behavioural problems.

Keep the noise out

Play calming music if you must leave your dog home alone, to help drown out external noise that could make them anxious. Create a calm environment for your cat or dog.

Desensitise your pet

If you know what is making your pet anxious you could try desensitising them to it. Common triggers ca includes loud noises such as thunder or fireworks. Training your pet to become used to these noises, by playing similar sounds to them, can help reduce any stress at certain times of the year. However, take this slow and don’t force your pet to listen to the sounds, if they become anxious, stop immediately.

Be positive

When introducing something new to your pet, always make it a positive experience with lots of praise and treats if necessary. As they become more confident, new things may not affect them as much.

Try natural supplements